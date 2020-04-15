Residents In Long Island To Get Free Counselling

STARTING today, Long Island residents will receive free COVID-19 counselling sessions courtesy of psychologist Dr Barrington Brennen, according to MP Adrian Gibson.

“We fully understand the far reaching effects of COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “It has not only affected our physical health but it is also affecting us mentally and financially. As such, in the coming weeks, there will be several initiatives being introduced to assist Long Islanders.”

Mr Gibson has arranged for virtual counselling sessions for residents who need to vent, talk or seek counselling. The sessions will be available every Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Dr Brennen will schedule appointments and undertaking sessions via WhatsApp video, Facetime, Zoom and/or teleconference.

“We also note that your MP has arranged for a number of care packages and other initiatives to assist Long Islanders-particularly the elderly, indigent and persons who may have been laid off due to COVID-19 concerns, during this time,” the statement further said. “You MP hopes that such initiatives will alleviate some of your burden and allow you to focus on staying safe and healthy as we overcome COVID-19.” The packages include essential items like hand sanitizers, dettol soaps, wipes, vape rub, vitamin C, panadol and vapo drops for cough relief.