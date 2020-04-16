Thompson: Programmes Helping To Ease Pain

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said Grand Bahamians have benefitted from the national assistance programmes put in place as a result of COVID-19.

“Most of the hotels are closed as a result of the shutdown including the Grand Lucayan. Those employees who have lost their jobs have been able to apply for unemployment benefit,” he said.

“I am aware of those who are self-employed in the tourism industry also benefitting from the new assistance programme.”

Mr Thompson said people on Grand Bahama affected can apply for assistance online, where applications for both Social Services and National Insurance which can be accessed.

Local GB teams at both agencies, he stated are in office on a limited basis doing their best to meet “the unprecedented” demand.

Senator Thompson also note steps are being taken to ensure isolation facilities are available in GB including a new unit at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“The government’s focus through its GB COVID-19 Task Force has been working around the clock to keep us safe, and in partnership with the GB Port Authority have provided additional facilities at the Cancer Association,” he said.

He reported most people have been obeying the Emergency Orders, however, he encouraged all in GB to obey social distancing guidelines and stay home when ordered to do so.

“While we have suffered our share of unemployment, I commend those industrial companies who have been able to keep their employees on in some form,” the minister said.