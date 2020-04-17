Body Washed Ashore On Freeport Beach

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a body was discovered washed ashore at a popular beach in Freeport on Friday morning.

The identity of the victim - a Caucasian male - is not known and police are investigating.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 11am police were called to the Silver Point area, where they found the lifeless body on the seashore.

She said there were no visible signs of trauma to the body and foul play is not suspected.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Investigations are continuing.