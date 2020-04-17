Claims That Unemployment Payments Not Sent To Bank Accounts

By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIANS outside the National Insurance Board on Friday complained about problems with the service's online portal. They said their unemployment payments had not been sent to their bank accounts.

At NIB’s headquarters on Baillou Hill Road on Friday, a group huddled together as a worker was calling a list of names of individuals whose cheques were ready. It was for these cheques that many were on the line. A queue extending as far out as the road had already formed before NIB opened.

A man in a folding chair said he has been like a “yo-yo” trying to get his payment. He had been told to go to SunCash.

Security was reportedly strictly enforcing the wearing of masks and were not allowing anyone in the building who did not have one on.

Christopher Paul, a husband and father of three, who had applied online for an unemployment cheque was told that the payment would be sent to his bank account. He had received two notifications by email on April 1 and 4 informing him that his cheque would be ready within one to three business days.

However, he has not seen his first payment in his bank account even though he had given his banking details.

“If that was the 4th they send this, that was the 7th it was supposed to be delivered,” he said.

“So this why I’m here today to see why it isn’t in the bank or why they send the email. I send all the stuff, so you see (the bank details), the account number, all of that -– everything is in here.”

It’s been about a month since the company he worked for closed down. Although he is using his savings and his children are adults, he still would like some financial assistance so his funds are not depleted.

“I don’t want to rely on my babies or my kids to take care of me. I want to do this on my own,” he said.

If he was not able to walk away with his unemployment cheque, Mr Paul said he may have to speak to management to figure out what is behind the hold up.

“Well, we’ll have to go from there,” the father added. “Ain’t nothing I could do ’cause I know the whole system is very slow. They’ll say one thing and do another thing.”

Ellie Ferguson is in the same predicament trying to collect his unemployment benefits. Mr Ferguson, also a father of three, applied at the end of March and was informed by email that he had been approved. He was expected to receive his second cheque by now but has not seen anything as yet.

“They was suppose to send it to my banking account but that didn’t happen,” he explained. “Then later on down in April, they send me another email stating they don’t have my banking information and they'll have to send through SunCash or I’ll have to come to pick it up.

“I don’t think they’re quite ready to deal with it online. It should've gone to e-commerce or e-government some time ago but unfortunately they’re trying to push it through, trying to do it now and it’s not working very well for many Bahamians.”

Adolphus Ellis has had to turn to begging to get by and has scrapped some money to open up a bank account in order to get assistance as he has not been working for the past two months.

He has people sending him money and has $1,120 in a Western Union account, but he is unable to access it as he was told at the company they are not processing foreign funds.

He said: “People don’t have no bread, no water in their house, and (to) depend on this national insurance thing... Only God knows when you gonna get something from them.”

Mr Ellis has a girlfriend and a daughter living in America.