Covid-19: One New Confirmed Case

THE total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 55 after officials confirmed one additional case on Friday.

This newly confirmed case is a 61-year old woman of New Providence with no history of travel. She is in hospital, officials said.

There have been 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital, seven in Grand Bahama, one confirmed case in Cat Cay and another in Bimini.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other new coronavirus patients.

Officials reminded individuals who have been advised to stay home in quarantine or isolation to follow this recommendation until the period ends.

They said following this advice is paramount to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in communities.