Covid-19: One New Confirmed Case

THE total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 55 after officials confirmed one additional case on Friday.
This newly confirmed case is a 61-year old woman of New Providence with no history of travel. She is in hospital, officials said.
There have been 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital, seven in Grand Bahama, one confirmed case in Cat Cay and another in Bimini.
Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other new coronavirus patients.
Officials reminded individuals who have been advised to stay home in quarantine or isolation to follow this recommendation until the period ends.
They said following this advice is paramount to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in communities.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 28 minutes ago
The lockdown is not working We really have to stress that so they don't misuse data to impose even more draconian measures. No other country is reporting persons in quarantine as a statistic. They're either infected, hospitalized, deceased or recovered.
I see Carl Bethel talking about all these people in the street again. Well, they on the street because the country shutting down tomorrow. Unless you follow someone you probably see them for 2 seconds as they pass you heading out and another 2 seconds coming home. You dont know how many stops they have to make. Food store. Gas. Bank. Pay bills. Lunch. You can't say if they "just driving up and down"
We also do not know how many persons were infected in the mad scramble created by the lockdown announcement.
The only people we know of are the people who come to us waving a flag and in such poor condition that they are forced to go to the hospital. The lady today is a new case and immediately hospitalized. There could be many infected persons in the community simply under the radar hoping it's just a cold and cerese, onion and garlic will cure it.
The lockdown is not working....at least we have no evidence to say if it is or if it isn't
TalRussell 8 minutes ago
Comrade ThisIsOurs, our colony of 700 islands and cays are far from healthy which means we cannot risk returning to business as usual and living normal...which will require the rational curfew, shelter-at-home and partial business operational guidelines become a must to continue for the next 4 -12 weeks. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID