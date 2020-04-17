Hotel Union Clarification

Darrin Woods, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president, yesterday clarified that the "advance" financing the assistance being provided to its 5,500 members next week is NOT a loan which they or the union have to repay.

He explained that the union will later have to "reconcile" the value, and quantity, of aid provided to its members which is being funded by the industry's Health and Welfare Fund. But no financial burden will be imposed on them or the BHCAWU. Mr Woods acknowledged there may have been a "miscommunication", and Tribune Business is happy to set the record straight.