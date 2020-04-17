In Line For Hours To Get Voucher That Won't Feed Her Family Of Four

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

After standing in line for several hours early on Tuesday morning at the Department of Social Services, an unemployed Grand Bahama woman said the monthly food voucher she was given is not enough to feed her family of four.

"I was nearly brought to tears after I saw how much I was given," the woman said of the $70 voucher. Her sister, who has one child, received $60.

The woman - who did not want to be identified - said she worked in the tourist industry and has been unemployed for two months. Her husband is also unemployed, and they have two children.

She said the $70 voucher is just not enough for her family, while vouchers as much as $200 and $400 are being given to others.

According to the woman, she stood in line from 1am to 7am on Tuesday and was given a number from a Defence Force officer, who told them to come back around 9am when the office opens.

She returned around 9.15am and waited an hour for her number to be called. She gave her passport to the Defence Force officer who then gave it to a social worker. She was later called in for an interview and then sent back outside to wait.

"We were there for two hours waiting for the food voucher. I got $70 and my sister got $60," she said.

The mother-of-two works part-time with Bahamas Adventures, which is a tour operation that caters to tourists. After cruise ships stop sailing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was forced to shut down.

This is her first time applying to Social Services for food assistance.

She says it is very disheartening what people have to endure - the hassle, the hours of waiting in long lines - just for the little assistance given to families to survive.

"I don't go to social services unless I need to, and I have been out of work for two months and have spent every dime of my last paycheck. I don't know when I am going back, and I was told by the social worker I can't come back there for assistance until next month.

"We on (lockdown) and I don't think $70 is enough to take care of me and my family for a month. Eggs are almost $7, and milk is $7.99. I thought the Government had put money aside for the food assistance programme.

"I know people who have gotten $200 and $400 vouchers, and I have spoken to coworkers who have gotten that, and I am embarrassed to tell them what I was given. I would feel better if they had given me $100. I was upset and I was near tears - it really hurt me," said the woman.

She said that the process or system in place at Social Services is unacceptable. She also said that the daily quota is 50 persons.

"You have to go out there from 1am to stand in line for a number to be served at 9am," she said. They need to get a proper system and the social workers need to stop curry-favoring their family and close friends because some persons receive more than others," she said.

When asked if she applied for NIB benefit, the woman said she is not eligible because she is only a part-time worker and is only called into work when needed.