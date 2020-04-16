Suspect Patients Breaching Isolation

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH officials yesterday admitted that the self-isolation method they’ve prescribed to suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases is not working, adding they are currently reviewing the measure.

Officials have discussed the use of electronic wristbands to track those ordered to isolate due to COVID-19 infection or suspected exposure.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan, local medical experts have learned that some people asked to self-isolate are not following recommendations, suggesting in some instances the patients have been found mingling in public.

She made the admission yesterday during a Ministry of Health press conference when asked by The Tribune if remain at home directives were being followed by those in quarantine.

She was also asked to explain the drastic jump in quarantine numbers. Dr McMillan explained that on Cat Cay, off Bimini, more than 200 people were quarantined after it was believed they all came into contact with a confirmed case there.

Yesterday, health officials said the number in quarantine increased to 895 from 712.

“As it relates to the method of quarantine and isolation and the monitoring of those persons certainly we have our concerns with that as well,” Dr McMillan said. “It has come to our attention that some of the persons that we asked to self-isolate and self-quarantine are not following what we recommend. So we are actually reviewing and revising how we could potentially strengthen that as we realise that that is a key component of us being able to actually control what is happening as it relates to new cases.

“As I said we utilise both methods of self-quarantine, self-isolation or mandatory but we are definitely looking at how we will strengthen our monitoring and ensure that persons actually self quarantine and self isolate when we ask that to happen.”

Explaining how officials intend to monitor those who have been asked to self-quarantine, health consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis said options for tracking were being explored.

She said: “That was a very spirited discussion that we had on what might be used to facilitate contact tracing and I am sure that that question was predicated on the use of bands, hand bands with a chip in it, and to work with telecommunications companies to really identify the location and the compliance.

“That has been the most recent suggestion recognising that we don’t have enough ankle bracelets and that would be rather draconian, but we are looking at an application that we can use and that’s cost effective because we recognise that what we’re doing is not working.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said the eastern portion of New Providence is no longer identified as a hotspot for the spread of the virus as was previously noted by officials. He said local disease experts were finding cases had spread to various parts of the island.

“What we found is as we continue to expand the number of cases we’re finding along with the number of contacts in those cases there is definitely an expansion of our reach when it comes to those cases and so it's no longer one part of the island we are seeing cases pop up throughout the island whether that’s west, central, south, (or) east. None of us are necessarily safe on any part of the island so anywhere could be affected.

“In New Providence it is not a far distance to get from east to west or north to south and so we all need to be vigilant in making sure we don’t consider ourselves to be immune from this and that we take it seriously,” he said.