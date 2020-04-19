Man Found Hanging From Tree On Cowpen Road Farm

Police are investigating after a man was found hanging from a tree on a farm on Cowpen Road on Saturday.
According to reports, shortly after 8am, police were called to the property where the man was found unconscious. Paramedics then arrived at the scene and he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
ace1 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
The sad reality is that we will have to get used to these stories. In the US for every 1 p[er cent rise in the unemployment rate results in an additional 10,000 cases of suicides each year. On the path we are headed we have to seriously consider the question of is the cure worse than the problem
tell_it_like_it_is 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
This is very sad. I only pray this will not become a trend.
joeblow 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
It is sad when hopelessness gets so bad that people can see no other way out!
I suspect the cause of death is hanging, but I'll leave that to the experts!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID