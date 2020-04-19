Pm Announces Limited Opening For Auto Parts, Hardware And Home Stores

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minster Dr Hubert Minnis announced that some businesses will be allowed to operate starting this week.
The 24-curfew returns from 5am Monday until 9pm Friday – when the weekend lockdown returns – however, in New Providence:
• Auto parts stores will be allowed to operate on Tuesdays from 8am to 5pm.
• Hardware and home stores will be allowed to operate on Wednesdays and
Fridays from 8am to 8pm.
• Plant nurseries will be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays 6am to 12 noon.
• Landscaping and property maintenance will now fall under essential businesses and will be allowed to operate during the 24-hour curfew, Monday to Friday from 9am – 5pm.
With regards to the lockdown, the Prime Minister added that: “Unless exempted, you may only leave your home for essential purposes such as purchasing groceries, food, gas, etc. pharmaceuticals and other essential items, or in the event of an emergency.”
Dr Minnis also announced that there are two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60.
Other key points:
• The government will continue the shopping schedule implemented last week. The general public may food shop from Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm. The first two hours are reserved for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Seniors and persons with disabilities may of course shop at any time during these hours. Saturdays, from 6am to 6pm are reserved for essential workers. However, essential workers may also shop during the regular shopping hours Monday to Friday. The Farmer’s Market on Gladstone Road will be allowed to operate on Saturdays from 7am to 5pm, for essential workers only.
• Construction on the Family Islands will be allowed to resume. Face masks are mandatory.
• Also on Family Islands, hardware, lumber, plumbing and electrical stores that cater to construction will be allowed to open Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm.
• Family Island borders remain closed to international and domestic air and marine transport from other islands.
• Employers must register essential employees. If found in violation, they will be fined. To help identify essential workers, every Bahamian and resident will be required to carry valid government-issued ID when in public. This may include: a passport, NIB card, driver’s license or voter’s card. Employers of essential workers should register employees with the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 311.
• Employers will face fines if their employees serving the public are not wearing a mask. Store owners may also be fined for allowing customers to enter their establishments without a protective face covering.
• Starting early this week, health officials will expand sampling using current RT- PCR capacity. Those targeted for testing include: Contacts of confirmed cases, especially those with symptoms; Healthcare personnel nearing the end of their quarantine period; Nursing and Homecare personnel; and individuals calling into the hotline reporting concerning symptoms.
Comments
TalRussell 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
The Primus inter pares PIA background props becoming that more 20X magnified gigantic with each new photo op's staged address to the colony of 700 islands and cays. Nod once for yeah tis truth the man's is full he self, twice for no... has all appearances having his hand's full being escalating serial Hoarder toilet papers...Can't make this shi# up, just, can't.
tell_it_like_it_is 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
I'm glad auto parts stores are allowed to open with social distancing (even essential workers can have car problems). But I think there should be more than 1 day allowed. (2 at a minimum - eg. Tues & Thurs.)
If there's only 1 day... Tuesday will be crazy!!!!! There have been many people waiting to get vehicles fixed (especially with no public transportation). Why can't government see, when they put too many limitations, it makes matters worse??? (I guess at least the mandatory masks will help...less cloth, more real ones).
Give these businesses a bit more time for customers to shop, then everyone won't crowd them all at once! It's not rocket science!! SMH
Plant nurseries get 2 days, but auto parts get 1?? ROFL
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
doc never thinks things through. Car part will be sold. What about the mechanics needed to fix the cars. will their business be open. parts are no good unless there is some one to fix the cars.
Grand Bahama is a family Island. do these new rules of operation apply to them?
Did the kiss up Journalist ask these questions?j
Clamshell 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Great. I can buy a carburetor but I can’t buy a can of beer.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Minnis definitely seems to be on some kind of most serious ego power trip. Even Governor Cuomo of the Great Empire State of New York backed down on requiring individuals in the highly populated metroplitan area of New York City to wear any kind of mask or facial covering, if they have serious breathing issues that prevent them from wearing anything over their mouth and/or nose. And you would think that Minnis as a medical doctor would know that all too well that this is a fairly common problem for many people.
Minnis really needs to revisit the credibility of the sources of advice he's receiving, especially if the main sources are the WHO and PHO which have been proven to be way too beholden to the interests of Red China's very ruthless Xi Jinping led communist regime.
braehead 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Family Island Borders still closed. Does that mean that New Providence is now open?
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
The company that used to clean my swimming pool on a regular basis twice a week is still claiming it has great difficulty in now doing so because Minnis has apparently ordered that pool cleaning businesses can only operate on Fridays and Saturdays. Is this true, and if so, how can such an order possibly be justified?
ohdrap4 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
It is true. We had trouble here with pool maitenance. We require 3 visits a week.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
who stand to benefit from the lifting of these restrictions, Who will be working.? what companies will benefit??.
Who knows doc may be slay like a fox.
Clamshell 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Hey, Mudda ... things being what they are, you’re not likely to gin up a lot of sympathy here over a little scum on your swimming pool. Birdie’s gonna go nuts, and TalRussell’s head might explode ... 🤣😎
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
May be so, but my 86 year-old mother, who lives with me and has serious pain problems in her lower back, gets much relief from her severe pain by swimming for an hour a couple of times each day. And of course my wife and I enjoy swimming and chatting with her, especially knowing that she won't be with us too much longer. Oh well, it is sadly what it is.
Clamshell 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
God bless ‘er ...
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Thank you for the kind words.
TalRussell 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Had to have been during the relaxed digestive period after indulging home-baked magic brownies for the mind have determined what be the best avenue for the colony's PM to justify his logic but not offend to the grown frailed feelings the thousands went and going bankrupt businesses whilst watched over by Royal Constabulary enforced closures... why it is okay for garden plant nurseries and grass cutting operations to fall under the Essential Services Act?
Nod just the once if you think can just make this shi# up, just, can't.
RealTalk 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
It's starting to get mind boggling. The way he was deflecting questions was dismissive and shows that he has no control of this situation. There is no plan after all of these weeks. LETS DO THE MATH PEOPLE. 5 DAYS OPEN, 2 DAYS CLOSED. How is the weekend shutdown stopping the spread of this virus? 5 DAYS OPEN, 2 DAYS CLOSED. Technically 1 DAY CLOSED... Think about it...
RealTalk 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
We might else well open all 7 DAYS. Tired of the one foot in, one foot out mentality. At least then, there wouldn't be crowds of people at the stores.
Clamshell 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
You’re expecting logic ... do you live in the Bahamas?
RealTalk 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
I live on an island called New Providence.
Clamshell 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Sometimes I think it should be spelled “New Providunce” ...
RealTalk 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Haha! Good one
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Located in the Bananas. I love the Bananas btw
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
I can't help but agree with your sentiment that he seems to have no control or plan and therefore has no clue whether he's headed east or west. His political obituary will be well described by only one word: "Directionless!"
TalRussell 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Source directly out Colony's Central Bank saying that the bank's comrade governor is mauling over ordering all banks discontinue the handing out, and accepting of cash deposits?
Also, for all businesses, and government departments and facilities, go Cashless to stop conducting cash transactions?
avidreader 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
In all my years I cannot recall witnessing or reading about such a level of mass hysteria (at least in relatively modern times) in relation to any medical/health problem. Watching documentaries about past pandemics can be informative but this level of mass insanity and economic suicide is beyond human comprehension. In my youth (about 1957-1958) I vaguely recall schools and movie theatres being closed as a result of what was called a polio "outbreak" in Nassau. We children were taken to Saint Matthew's Schoolroom for our dose of the pink vaccine on a sugar cube. This present situation almost smacks of MK ULTRA mind control experiments. Let us hope that increasing international tensions do not result in military adventurism arising from a sense of desperation.
TalRussell 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Comrade Avid, polio has not disappeared it's still a live virus just that thanks to medical science today's children can be fully vaccinated against polio.
avidreader 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Let everyone wear a mask (for what it's worth), wash hands frequently, maintain a "safe" distance as far as is humanly possible, get outside and back to work if the job still exists. The longer this lockdown foolishness continues the worse the outcome for the national economy which is well on its way to its final agony. These are serious times we are experiencing and there is little room for experiment and waiting to see what foreign leaders are doing.
avidreader 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
My dear TalRussell, I never stated that polio has disappeared from the world. For that mater neither has leprosy or the bubonic plague for that matter.
TalRussell 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
So True but In the meantime try not to for even a second to allow your guard to slip notch down for coronavirus. The PM has a massive task handle this one,
The_Oracle 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
The Prime Minister did himself a great discredit with his off script "rant" questioning peoples Hearts and whether they have one or not. Abaco and G.B. could well question where his is, with respect of Government Dorian response. The Governments of this country have consistently set themselves up as the "great Provider" to the Bahamian people, perhaps the lesson here is the largess of that lie. Thank God for foreign NGO response and continued efforts. Businesses will be needed to restart your economy, try doing that without them. With no income they are hemorrhaging ( a word you may be familiar with?) Foreign payables, payroll, utilities, and restoration costs in the case of Abaco and G.B. none of which stopped. No, an apology is owed to the Bahamian people on that count. I don't know which "rich merchant" you went south on (maybe all?) but a national address was not the place for it. Your anger was on display, and was misdirected. If no apology then it should be added to the transcript of your speech. Let the record show what you said. Meanwhile, Grand Bahama would like a clarification on its status as an out island as per a previous order (the food store fiasco a-z names/days) or as Nassau. (store opening days) The interpretations are left right and center at this point.
TalRussell 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Honestly won't believe there are PopoulacesOrdinary who wake up anxious to take on the comrade PM over his administration's inconsistent business do's, don't's and can't's, the curfew, social distancing, and mask-wearing policies...which means he must be pushing lots PopoulacesOrdinary's tolerances buttons of a crosssection different political leanings.
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Good points. I thought the "humane" part was not logical either.
If your expenses are greater than your income, it doesn't matter how much inventory you have, you're really not rich at all.
Some of of these businesses are literally making zero dollars right now.
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Just open it up. All of it.
joeblow 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
For those who believe in the power of prayer, lets pray that our PM gets an infusion of heavenly wisdom! We have seen how well he has done without it!!
TalRussell 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Current Prime Minister when he was Papa Hubert's health minister back in September 2011. Pay close attention to his call for government transparency.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0PV0...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0PV0...
alfalfa 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Just found out that Road Traffic Dept. Is opening tomorrow April 20 with a new system for the licensing of vehicles and renewal of drivers licenses. The 20th and 21st are reserved for March customers who did not get theirs completed last month. So we now have a new system and 7working days to license all of April's vehicles. They are working seven hours a day, and will license, in my view, what has to be in the area of 10 - 15 thousand vehicles ? That's 2,000 a day and roughly 300 per hour. Must be some majic s--t they invented with this new system. And this is all happening at month end and Govt. Payday? Plenty people will get left out. Dialed 311 to find out whether any decisions have been made regarding the undoubted situation of unlicensed vehicles, and the officer very nicely told me that if you car is not licensed park it. If you drive it you will be ticketed. Another disaster in the making.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
With each passing day that locally owned businesses remain shut down, there is an increasing likelihood they will never recover and simply go out of business. This would significantly ratchet up unemployment. It would also put serious pressure on the capitalization of the commercial banks through higher loan losses. Not good. We are probably now at the point where the economic harm done to our country will likely result in more pre-mature deaths of our people than the Red China Virus itself.
