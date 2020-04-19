Pm Announces Limited Opening For Auto Parts, Hardware And Home Stores

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minster Dr Hubert Minnis announced that some businesses will be allowed to operate starting this week.

The 24-curfew returns from 5am Monday until 9pm Friday – when the weekend lockdown returns – however, in New Providence:

• Auto parts stores will be allowed to operate on Tuesdays from 8am to 5pm.

• Hardware and home stores will be allowed to operate on Wednesdays and

Fridays from 8am to 8pm.

• Plant nurseries will be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays 6am to 12 noon.

• Landscaping and property maintenance will now fall under essential businesses and will be allowed to operate during the 24-hour curfew, Monday to Friday from 9am – 5pm.

With regards to the lockdown, the Prime Minister added that: “Unless exempted, you may only leave your home for essential purposes such as purchasing groceries, food, gas, etc. pharmaceuticals and other essential items, or in the event of an emergency.”

Dr Minnis also announced that there are two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60.

Other key points:

• The government will continue the shopping schedule implemented last week. The general public may food shop from Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm. The first two hours are reserved for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Seniors and persons with disabilities may of course shop at any time during these hours. Saturdays, from 6am to 6pm are reserved for essential workers. However, essential workers may also shop during the regular shopping hours Monday to Friday. The Farmer’s Market on Gladstone Road will be allowed to operate on Saturdays from 7am to 5pm, for essential workers only.

• Construction on the Family Islands will be allowed to resume. Face masks are mandatory.

• Also on Family Islands, hardware, lumber, plumbing and electrical stores that cater to construction will be allowed to open Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm.

• Family Island borders remain closed to international and domestic air and marine transport from other islands.

• Employers must register essential employees. If found in violation, they will be fined. To help identify essential workers, every Bahamian and resident will be required to carry valid government-issued ID when in public. This may include: a passport, NIB card, driver’s license or voter’s card. Employers of essential workers should register employees with the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 311.

• Employers will face fines if their employees serving the public are not wearing a mask. Store owners may also be fined for allowing customers to enter their establishments without a protective face covering.

• Starting early this week, health officials will expand sampling using current RT- PCR capacity. Those targeted for testing include: Contacts of confirmed cases, especially those with symptoms; Healthcare personnel nearing the end of their quarantine period; Nursing and Homecare personnel; and individuals calling into the hotline reporting concerning symptoms.