Police Sat Idle As Bar Sold Liquor

RESIDENTS bought alcohol from the Made Men Sporting Bar last week under the watchful gaze of a suspected rogue police officer despite Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ order that such establishments close during the COVID-19 crisis. Patrons included men and women from diverse age groups, many of whom The Tribune witnessed when conducting an investigation at the Faith Avenue North bar on Friday.

The doorman was happy to sell a Tribune reporter a half-dozen beers for $30 without asking any questions. The waiting time for the service was about 15 minutes.

Within hours of this newspaper’s visit, videos of the brazen undertaking circulated on social media, prompting newly-appointed Police Commissioner Paul Rolle to announce that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

He said he has no authority to permit any business to sell liquor nor has he sanctioned officers to be on the premises of liquor establishments during the coronavirus crisis.

“I received the video and I immediately launched an investigation into that,” he said during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday. “We have the owner of that premises, he is in my custody and I will be putting him before the court (today). I’ve also asked the deputy commissioner to look into the allegations against the officer and I will come back to the public and inform the public of my decision.”

When The Tribune turned on to Faith Avenue on Friday, two police cars were immediately observed: one exited the street for Carmichael Road and the other exited the Made Men Sporting Bar property even as patrons trafficked liquor without disguise.

Another unmarked police car, a white Ford Taurus, was stationed about seven feet from the bar’s door, its tinted windows rolled all the way up and its engine humming.

The Tribune understands the officer at the centre of the controversy is a police superintendent. According to well-placed sources, the bar was open for at least a week, during which the unmarked police car was often stationed on the property.

Some patrons exited the bar with boxes of alcohol and nothing to disguise their purchase from passerby on the busy street.

As more and more people showed up, a line of about ten formed outside the bar. The doorman, appealing to social distancing, restricted how many could enter the business at one time.

One patron said he deserved to skip the line because he was there earlier that day. He had not tasted a Bud Light since lockdown began, he cried.

Another man wanted answers on how long the bar would remain open.

“I’m trying to keep this open for at least another hour,” said the doorman.

In the House of Assembly last month, Dr Minnis emphasised why he has closed liquor stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Medical personnel feel that at this point in time all resources should be utilised to fight the common enemy that we face and that is COVID.

“It is not unusual for a lot of resources to be diverted to the emergency room to deal with the effect of alcohol,” he said at the time.

“In addition some have questioned the social implications. Alcohol may relax the mind as they say and relieve the stress… Alcohol would certainly not relax my mind.”