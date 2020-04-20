Treat Our Fisheries As 'Essential', Govt Told

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Fisheries should be treated as an "essential service" that is open during the COVID-19 lockdown, industry players are arguing, with conch and fish catches restricted to local consumption only.

Paul Mailis, director of the National Fisheries Association of The Bahamas, in a letter sent to Tribune Business, said: "The fisheries sector has suffered yet another serious setback. Like most Bahamians, the challenge posed by COVID-19 has been difficult to surmount.

"Commercial fishers of various size and capacity have yet to recover from successive hurricanes, and were in desperate need of a productive year in 2020. Fortunately, the COVID-19 lockdown came around the time the spiny lobster season was coming to a close, and many commercial fishers were able to earn the majority of the season's share by that time.

"However, for many day boat operators, scale fish, stone crab and conch fishermen, the lockdown has stifled all ability to produce. Until recently, commercial fishers were unable to continue operations beyond April 1, and have been mandated to sell their product to seafood processors only, as opposed to directly to customers.

"Some commercial operators were out to sea during the announcement of the lockdown and were able to remain out fishing, while many were not permitted to leave port, or did not depart, in fear of being fined or arrested."

Citing how fishermen in Abaco and Grand Bahama have been significantly impacted by Hurricane Dorian, Mr Mailis said: "Fishers have been working closely with the minister of agriculture and marine resources, Michael Pintard, to establish protocols by which fishermen would be permitted to continue operations and sales.

"Since the initial exemptions released on March 25, which limited the commercial fisheries to an April 1 deadline, fishers have been granted permission by the ministry to resume operation. Such operations include the ability to dive, set/haul fishpots, stone crab traps and to set/repair lobster condos in preparation for August.

"Fishermen have been asked to observe strict social distancing guidelines. Per vessel, subsistence fishers are restricted to a maximum of two persons of the same household, and commercial operators to a maximum crew of ten. Fishers are asked to wear face masks, and conduct extra-sanitary procedures to prevent crew and product contamination."

Mr Mailis added: "Across the islands, licensed seafood processors and exporters have been permitted and encouraged to continue operations. Members of the Bahamas Marine Exporters Association (BMEA) say that there have been no policy issues in up-keeping operations, and some have done so with reduced staff. However, some plants have had difficulty up-keeping the supply of labour and have chosen to cease operation.

"The lobster fishery of The Bahamas maintains a Martine Stewardship Council (MSC) rating for sustainability, and this has helped with up-keeping international demand. This is positive for processors, the government and employees, as processing plants have maintained much-needed employment and revenue.

"At present, the government of The Bahamas receives $0.25 per pound of exported lobster to any country outside of the EU, which is an important revenue source during this time of greatly reduced VAT collection. As a matter of food security, and preventing unnecessary economic loss, the fisheries sector should be fully deemed an essential service. The impact of keeping fisheries open will benefit consumers locally, maintain incomes for fisherfolk (most of whom are located in rural areas), and permit the maintenance of a lobster and stone crab export.

"However, the fish and conch supply should remain available for local consumption only. Nassau Grouper is already unavailable for export, as it is legally prohibited. Conch, other grouper species, snappers, grunts, triggerfish, and other scale fish should be kept available at reasonable prices for Bahamians, and not exported."

Mr Maillis continued: "At present, consumers must buy seafood from processors only, and thus there is little choice. There are serious limitations to purchasing from processors on many of our islands, and it is for this reason the NFA has encouraged the Competent Authority to relax the restrictions on fishermen selling product directly to customers locally, through both a single, policed market, and through home delivery. This will particularly benefit smaller fishermen and those with well-established clients."

Mr Maillis is also pleading with seafood processors and fishermen alike to refrain from price gouging or using leverage to under-pay for product. Mr Mailis says by doing this and, "as long as fishers, processors and customers maintain proper sanitation, social distancing procedures and good business practices, the fisheries sector will be able to provide much-needed food and funds to Bahamians".