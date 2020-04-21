Editorial: The Good And The Bad For New Commissioner

IT it is only three weeks since Paul Rolle became Commissioner of Police – though that feels like three months in lockdown time - but yesterday saw mixed signs of what to expect under his leadership.

Let’s start with the good. Two police officers are under investigation after videos circulated on social media showing a police car outside a liquor store open in breach of emergency orders. Both have been placed on leave while an investigation continues.

In contrast, his predecessor, Anthony Ferguson, suggested a year ago that when it came to suspending officers accused of a far greater crime – unlawful killings – it wasn’t his job.

As far as we are aware, no change in police regulations has taken place with regard to suspending officers who are under investigation – so there is a marked difference already under Commissioner Rolle.

A suspension does not mean an officer is guilty or innocent, it merely follows good practice around the world to take officers off the front lines while an investigation is resolved. A circulated video may not tell the full story – and officers should get the chance to have their say too.

While we praise Commissioner Rolle for that action, however, we are frankly baffled by another decision yesterday – arising from those same videos.

Businessman Jonathan Ash was running the liquor store selling the alcohol in those videos – but it was a different kind of running that caught the eye yesterday.

Rather than the Bank Lane Shuffle, Mr Ash made it a Courtroom Sprint – as he dashed past the media in attendance to record his visit.

Normally, prisoners being brought into court are handcuffed – and quite often have their feet shackled too. No such restraints for Mr Ash.

He was escorted by police – but we can’t imagine too many prisoners being given the opportunity to break into a run by police outside the court. So why was Mr Ash indulged in this way?

When asked, Commissioner Rolle merely said: “People are entitled to their own opinion. I won’t comment on that right now.”

People are indeed entitled to their own opinion, and will draw conclusions from the fact that Mr Ash was previously the main witness in the Shane Gibson bribery case. Mr Gibson was acquitted last year.

With that case already under the political magnifying glass, it seems odd indeed to afford such a prominent witness different treatment when he faces his own criminal charges.

Then there is one more police matter to catch our attention today. Last year, there was a spate of senior officers sent on leave as part of a move to restructure the force – with some returning to find themselves assigned to new roles, and others since retiring.

At the time, National Security Minister Marvin Dames pointed to a manpower audit that said the force was too top-heavy. The audit said there were ten assistant commissioners of police – and that there should only be six.

So if that audit was the justification for pushing out senior officers last year – what then is the justification for promoting three more officers to the assistant commissioner rank, bringing the total back up to eight?

For those who have been assigned to new roles on the basis of the previous audit, only to see new promotions bring the number back above the recommended level, this seems an insult added to their injury. It also makes the whole process look like a paper exercise to justify decisions made elsewhere.

We wrote when Commissioner Rolle took up the post that we hope he is given the time to shape the police force in the manner he needs. Given this mess over senior officers being elbowed out only for promotions to fill the posts previously deemed unnecessary, we also hope he is given the opportunity to be free of political interference.

Over to you, Commissioner.