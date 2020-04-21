Long Lines As People Claim Food Vouchers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

SCORES of laid off hotel workers flocked to their union's headquarters yesterday, queuing in long, jumbled lines to receive food vouchers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When The Tribune arrived at the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union's headquarters on Tonique Williams Darling Highway, people were huddled around the building's entrance in different groups.

Others stood in lines as police officers tightly controlled entrances into the designated area outside the building, where tents were set up for distribution of $100 vouchers. The social distancing measure of standing six feet apart was not being observed.

Small groups consisting of ten people at a time were allowed inside the building when space became available.

However, for many, this meant waiting for an hour or more in the sun with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees.

One agitated hotel worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, told reporters he had been waiting on the line for some three hours.

"We were out here from before 7 o'clock," he said, a white mask covering his face.

"This could've been organised much better than this than to have people standing out here this long for a voucher for $100. Every little count but at the same time, we are the union members.

"We've been in the union for years, but I don't think as a union member, we should have to go through what we going through… It's a crying shame."

Having paid his union dues faithfully for some 17 years, the worker said he felt it was unfair how members were being treated.

He said: "Right now, I'm back on my rent. I already came to them for rental assistance, but they turned me down. I have a house with five children that I have to take care of and it's not easy, especially when no income is coming in.

"Tell me what $100 gone do for a house full of children? Like I said, every little counts but at the same time, you have to be thinking, use wisdom and take care of your people like the people been taking care of you.

"I pay union dues like everyone else so why you can't help me?"

Standing several feet away, nearly at the end of the line was mother-of-six Sonya Williams.

The 61-year-old told The Tribune she has been struggling to make ends meet since she hurt herself on the job some ten months ago. Now having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Williams said life has become more difficult.

"It's hard," she said yesterday, with visible tears in her eyes. "I've been working at (a Cable Beach hotel) for 39 years as a room attendant (and) we ain't on no pay.

"I fall down ten months ago in the hotel and they saying that I caused the accident. I ain't get a dollar from the hotel and all them years I been working there, I ain't get one cent.

"It's hard and now all of my children ain't working because of this (pandemic)… I'm hurting bad because I have to fight National Insurance to give me a little $200. The union trying to give you a little something but thank God for it."

Videos of the crowd spread over social media yesterday, with many questioning why so many people were allowed to gather in light of the pandemic.

One hotel worker, who gave his name only as Patrick, agreed that too many people had turned out at one time

He said: "I was out here for two hours and it's like a social gathering out here. It ain't no social distancing. You see how close people is? We all have the same struggle. It's a fight, but we all have to stay in this fight and keep fighting. I have three kids."

Another hotel worker, named Tavano Gardiner, added: "We've been on this line for about an hour and half now and I feel like this ain't making no sense. You can't get mad at the little that they're doing but what I feel like they should've been able to do more."

Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darrin Woods said that officials had initially planned for workers to obtain vouchers via a drive-through process.

However, after many workers were found unexpectedly blocking up the highway yesterday morning, he said their plans had to change.

"What we found out was persons were here prior to 5am and they actually blocked up the highway so police made a decision that they could not allow them to block the streets," he said.

"We understand that and so they told them to come out of their cars and put it aside so they could clear up the road and actually do a walk up."

He continued: "So after that, we had them line up still trying to get them to social distance and actually got them to move through. Even though it was a walk-up process in the initial stage, the process still ran pretty much smoothly and we was able to get people in and out.

"And so, tomorrow now we adjusted that we're going to have the police here for traffic control, crowd control and also, law and order to make sure that we're following the rules and we will be here early."

Hotel workers from Ocean Club, Harbour Side, Bayview villas, Melia and the Hilton etc were among those who received assistance from the union yesterday.

The union is expected to provide vouchers for Atlantis workers, starting today through Thursday via a drive-through method - as originally planned.

"And anyone who misses their assigned days, we've allowed or reserved Friday for that purpose," Mr Woods told The Tribune.

More than 5,000 meal vouchers, he said, are expected to be distributed to affected workers throughout the week.