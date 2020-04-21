Office Of The Prime Minister Launches 'Suggestions' Website Platform

The Office of the Prime Minister has launched a suggestions platform on its website, opm.gov.bs.

The platform will serve as a central point for the collection of non-health related suggestions related to the national response to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced during his 13 April National Address that the platform would be established to allow all Bahamians and residents an opportunity to participate in the rebuilding of The Bahamas in a post COVID-19 environment.

“We are looking for ideas and suggestions that will challenge us to take a new look at our old ways and reinvent a brand-new economy and country for all,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

Dr Minnis has stressed that while the country fights against the COVID-19 virus today, it is imperative to put in place plans for an economic recovery that will include as many

Bahamians as possible.

“I wish to advise you that we are consulting locally and internationally to help guide our social and economic response once the immediate health problems are arrested,” the Prime Minister added.

Bahamian academics, historians and researchers are also being invited to provide a more comprehensive perspective on the best way forward.

To send in a suggestion, visit www.opm.gov.bs, select the “Suggestion” tab on the Homepage, fill in the form and click on the submit button.

The Office of the Prime Minister says while all submissions may not be acknowledged in writing, they will be read and where necessary, forwarded to the relevant parties for consideration.