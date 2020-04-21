One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that there is one additional confirmed case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65.

The newly confirmed case is a 36-year-old man of New Providence with no history of travel. He is currently in hospital.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 56 confirmed cases in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and one on the island of Bimini.

The Ministry of Health is reminding individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.