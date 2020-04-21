Opening Up Will Be Slow

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE Ministry of Health will recommend Cabinet revisit how it gradually opens businesses after long lines and crowds were seen around New Providence yesterday, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen.

“We are very concerned about the long lines,” he said. “We’re not conflicting any decision that has been made, but the execution has been compromised. The thought process was to open some types of businesses for one day during the week and that could be a way to slowly open up the economy. However, the way it was executed on the ground and how people flooded to particular areas is a potential threat for the expansion of COVID-19.”

Social media lit up with photos and videos yesterday of what appeared to be hundreds of Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union members jumbled in lines on Tonique Williams Darling Highway to get food vouchers.

A notice of the event seen by The Tribune called for a drive-through arrangement — however this was abandoned to the large turnout — and for people to adhere to social distancing rules. However, this was not always followed.

The union members flocked to get vouchers redeemable at Cost Right and Solomon’s shops.

According to the notice, union members will be allowed to get the vouchers until Thursday.

“We have to be careful as to how any business, social activity or recreational activity is allowed and be very calculated,” Dr Brennen said.

He added that it appeared some businesses were open when they were not supposed to be.

“Some business took advantage of the fact that other businesses were allowed to open,” he said.

While the 24-hour curfew remains in place, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Sunday that some businesses will be allowed to operate starting this week.

Auto parts stores will be allowed to operate on Tuesday from 8am to 5pm.

Hardware and home stores will be allowed to operate on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am to 8pm.

Plant nurseries will be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays 6am to noon.

Landscaping and property maintenance will now fall under essential businesses and will be allowed to operate during the 24-hour curfew, Monday to Friday from 9am – 5pm.

There is concern in some quarters that allowing these businesses to reopen may stunt the progress made thus far due to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures.