Pm 'Meant No Disrespect', Deputy Tells Private Sector

The deputy prime minister yesterday reassured the private sector that Dr Hubert Minnis', pictured, "heart is in the right place" after he attacked businesses for their "lack of soul" over employee lay-offs.

K Peter Turnquest, in a Zoom presentation to members of the Old Fort Rotary Club, said that while the Prime Minister "may have let his passion get a little bit high" during Sunday's national address he never intended to be "insulting or disrespectful" to Bahamian business owners and investors.

He added that Dr Minnis was voicing concern about the number of Bahamians ending up in the unemployment benefit lines at the National Insurance Board (NIB), and the increasing strain this was placing on the social security system's $1.7bn reserve fund.

Recognising the "many, many entities that are carrying their employees despite not receiving a dime of income", Mr Turnquest himself hailed the private sector for its contribution to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts with "most discharging their civic responsibilities".

Mr Turnquest's efforts to calm private sector fears came after Peter Goudie, The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation's (BCCEC) labour committee head, warned that the Prime Minister's comments had been met with "a huge backlash" from the business community "when so many of them are suffering as well".

"I wouldn't want to speak for the Prime Minister," the deputy prime minister replied. "I know he's frustrated, as we all are, that we are witnessing a situation none of us could have predicted, and are witnessing a challenge that is quite massive.

"I certainly recognise the contribution the business community is making to this country. We recognise there are many, many entities that are carrying their employees despite not receiving a dime of income."

Mr Turnquest added that the private sector "really showed its colours and stripes" by the way it came through to provide Hurricane Dorian relief and assistance to those whose lives were devastated on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

"We all have civic responsibilities, and I believe most businesses in the country have been discharging that responsibility," he said. "On this one I believe the Prime Minister may have let his passion run a little high but his heart is in the right place.

"He's concerned about the number of people being put on the NIB line, and what that means for this level of support long-term that we are providing. I don't think he meant it to be insulting or disrespectful, if I can use that term. He wanted to implore all of us to go the extra mile as best we can given the resources available."

Mr Turnquest's efforts to smooth over hurt private sector feelings came after the Prime Minister blasted business owners for so rapidly laying-off long-serving staff in a bid to slash costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a departure from his prepared script, Dr Minnis said: "I am extremely disappointed when I see Bahamian companies laying off individuals who had worked with them 10, 20 years.

"[Employees] who had made them wealthy; who had given them the opportunity to send their children to university both here and abroad; who have given them opportunities for their children to become professionals and leaders in this country; who have given them opportunity to live in lavish homes and have great lives - individuals (and) Bahamians who are from humble beginnings but who have made sacrifices to make fellow Bahamians wealthy and living good."

He added: "Yet after all the sacrifices these Bahamians did, those who have attained wealth have laid off such Bahamians. I ask you, are you humane? Where is your heart? Where is your compassion? Do you have a soul?"

"Please let's be humane and consider those individuals who have made great sacrifices to make you what you are today, but as soon as things get tough you want to retain and hold on to all you've got and continue to take advantage of individuals. I plead and I ask all Bahamians today, please let us not be human beings but let us be humane. I ask you where is your heart, or do you have a heart?"

It is unclear whether Dr Minnis had a particular target or targets in mind, but his broad-brush language that seemed to apply to the entire business community brought instant push back and negative reaction.

The Chamber of Commerce described itself as "disappointed" by the Prime Minister's address, adding that the lay-offs - which it pointed out are temporary in nature - were often necessary to ensure a company can survive and provide employment once the pandemic ends.

"The Bahamas cannot rebound and have a robust economic environment post COVID-19 unless businesses survive this health and economic crisis," Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, its chairman said. "Every day the business community is having to make difficult decisions that have impacted some of its employees after not having the ability to generate revenues for over four weeks.

"Many business owners, small, medium and large, are trying to find ways to keep their staff employed as long as possible, including dipping into their own pockets to meet the need. None of these decisions have come easily. Only the businesses that survive this crisis will be able to stimulate the economy by providing future jobs for Bahamians."

The fear is that the Prime Minister may have alienated the very private sector he needs to revive and re-open the Bahamian economy while undermining its confidence. Several sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested his remarks sounded like "a campaign speech" and designed to make the private sector a scapegoat in the public's eyes.

