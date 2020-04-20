‘What’S The Basis For Easing Up?’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis has questioned the basis for the government’s opening of additional businesses this week while cases of COVID-19 have consistently increased.

The day after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced relaxed measures which now allow certain businesses to operate this week as the nation returns to a 24-hour curfew, Mr Davis accused Dr Minnis of causing “anger, chaos and panic” through the changes.

Dr Minnis has also said people on the street this week will be stopped by police and required to produce government issued identification as means to help identify essential workers.

Mr Davis spoke to reporters yesterday from his home where he also took issue with the Minnis administration’s inability to provide an estimated timeline for when officials expect to return to some form or normalcy.

“Here again the prime minister is not connecting the object of his measures to the overall goal of stopping the spread of the virus and keeping us safe,” Mr Davis said. “The object has to be saving lives and stopping the spread of the virus.

“Nothing that he said yesterday addresses those issues. I am concerned that most of the measures that have been announced to date appear always to cause anger, chaos and panic.

“The food stores, the measures that we initiated, you see the result there. This morning he said everyone on the street must have an ID. Well what has been happening? All morning I was at home because the streets are blocked. People can’t get where they want to go because every car is being stopped and the driver is being asked to show an ID to the police officers.

“I would have thought that any identification would be for the purposes of confirming or verifying the reason for the person on the street.

“And so the measures have to relieve the anger, panic and chaos. Not contribute to it and it seems that that’s all that has been happening over the last several weeks.”

He continued: “What I am concerned about as well is that he had broadened the number of businesses that could now be opened. The question that I have to ask is: what was always the medical advice that we had to know where we are in respect to the spread and in respect to the persons that are infected and those who are recovered?

“So for weeks we have been asking for some prediction as to when we are going to know the timing of what I call the apex. When are we going to reach the mountain top of this dilemma?

“Would it peak and then fall off or would it just plateau? In announcing the opening of these other businesses today and you are still having increases and announcing more tested with the virus, so the question is on what basis are you now saying the evidence is not there for that because we are adding to the numbers?”

The Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Health’s weekly briefings have also lacked pertinent details that give Bahamians clarity on a way forward, Mr Davis said.

The key question that has gone unanswered is when will it end, the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP insisted.

“I would like to see more clarity on the plans.

“People want to know when this is going to end. People want to know what efforts are you engaged in to end it and they need to have an account of how those efforts are producing results.

“To date what we have been seeing for example is only increases in the spread and we still don’t know where we are after four weeks or more in respect to the apex, the mountaintop.

“If you watch what has been happening worldwide many countries would have made a number of predictions and deadlines and they were in my words as things became clearer and the picture became more pointed being able to adjust it. In most instances they were able to show that they were conservative with their estimates or overly progressive in their estimates and were able to demonstrate how their efforts were mitigating against the original predictions and we are seeing that every day.

“We want to know how long this is going to last how much longer?”