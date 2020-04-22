Auto Parts Suppliers: 'One Day Won't Cut It'

By YOURI KEMP

and NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Reporters

Auto parts suppliers yesterday said being allowed to open one day per week during the COVID-19 pandemic "is not going to cut it" based on the heavy consumer demand all experienced.

William Bastian, Big Six Auto Parts' general manager, told Tribune Business: "We really need more than one day. One day really doesn't make much sense. I mean, it is good to open for one day, but I don't see why we can't open for one week. But it's about time. We have been closed for like about five weeks.

"It's full. We can't stop. It's been busy all day. They are coming for all types of parts; basically everything. So we really should be open for more than one day. We still have people lined up outside now, and you really need like four days.

"When they want to put the 24-hour curfew thing on then you can close. But maybe Monday through Thursday would have made more sense, and then on Thursday night you close down for the weekend and then open back up on Monday. But it's good to be open."

Michael Albury, Albury Supply Company's general manager, added: "Hopefully he [the Prime Minister] is going to extend the opening more than one day. One day is not too much right now. We have our regular customers. Today is a little busier but we have been closed for three weeks.

"The only thing is we need to be open longer, because one day a week is not going to do it. We are not laying off anyone, but we were able to make the [National Insurance Board] claims."

Dr Hubert Minnis, under the Emergency Powers orders, has permitted auto parts dealers to open only on Tuesday from 8am to 5pm. Long lines appeared outside businesses such as AID, WHIM Automotive and Bay Street Garage as consumers rushed to obtain essential parts for their vehicles for the first time in four weeks.

Fred Albury, the Auto Mall's principal, told Tribune Business that demand "was very, very strong" up until 2-2.30pm when it "started to taper off somewhat". He added: "All in all it was a very busy day. We had people lined up on the outside with social distancing, and a man on the door to ensure everyone wore a mask when they got in.

"It went very well. We had a lot of requests from people wanting their car serviced but that department is not open. One day a week is not going to cut it for consumers. Let's see what this weekend brings, and what side of the bed government officials and the world wake up on with this virus.

"Maybe more slack can be cut. It's changing day by day, week by week, but the safety of our people and customers is paramount. I think people have adjusted very well to wearing a mask, social distancing and all those measures necessary to get through. I think this is going to become a way of life for the foreseeable future."

Mr Albury conceded that he had "mixed emotions" about opening up for just one day, but was "pleasantly surprised" by the customer turnout. That included Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) personnel seeking parts for their vehicles and other essential services workers, as well as insurers seeking claims information after their clients were involved in a traffic accident.

The Auto Mall chief added that Bahamas Motor Dealers Association (BMDA) members had already requested permission from the government to open their services departments, and expressed hope this would be among the net wave of loosened restrictions.

Revealing that a Supreme Court judge was among those needing their vehicle serviced, Mr Albury added: "In our particular case we cam easily do it with minimal contact with customers and staff."

Meanwhile Dwayne Higgs, general manager of WHIM Automotive, told Tribune Business: "We haven't been here for about four weeks, so we had the staff come in Monday and just clean up and organise. I laid out the ground works for them and told them masks, six feet apart, sanitising, and just laid everything out in a strict manner so they know what to expect.

"Then we also marked the sidewalk with six feet apart. Today we had customers lining up from 5am. I looked at the camera at 6.30am and they were halfway down the building. But the system we have in place, we are letting in eight to ten people at a time, and the line was all the way down to our rear parking lot, but it is only taking about 30 or 40 minutes to get inside."

Mr Higgs added: "People are looking for everything. People haven't been able to service their car. So mostly every third sale is usually a service kit, which is your filters, your plugs and your oil, which you should do every three months or every 3,000 miles. But other than that it is your random parts that you need because your car is broken down.

"People are making an effort and they are being courteous. They are staying six feet apart; they are listening. I got a security guard at the door in case anyone wanted to play stupid today, but I have to say we are incident free and I am happy with how the public is responding. They are understanding and co-operative."

Lachez Ferguson, general manager of Serac Auto Traders, said it was "so far, so good. It's a lot of calls and persons asking for parts. We sell Japanese parts, so people are always calling and we never stopped answering them online."