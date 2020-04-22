Btc Develops Digital Id Card

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has created a mobile digital identification card to make it easier for authorities to identify its essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andre Foster, its senior director of technology operations, said: "BTC is in this together with our government, our employees, our customers and our communities, and we are committed to doing all that we can to assist, where necessary, with the fight against COVID-19.

"As an essential services company we developed an innovative method of identification to easily recognise our core team members assigned to work during the restricted hours."

BTC said the digital identification cards provide the team member's title, function and department. They confirm that the person is an authorised COVID-19 essential services team member.

Each card has an active hologram, proving authenticity, along with the current date and time as a validity check. The authorities are advised to only accept the BTC digital ID card as validation from core team members. It will eventually be provided to all 700 BTC staff.