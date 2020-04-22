Btc Develops Digital Id Card

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has created a mobile digital identification card to make it easier for authorities to identify its essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Foster, its senior director of technology operations, said: "BTC is in this together with our government, our employees, our customers and our communities, and we are committed to doing all that we can to assist, where necessary, with the fight against COVID-19.
"As an essential services company we developed an innovative method of identification to easily recognise our core team members assigned to work during the restricted hours."
BTC said the digital identification cards provide the team member's title, function and department. They confirm that the person is an authorised COVID-19 essential services team member.
Each card has an active hologram, proving authenticity, along with the current date and time as a validity check. The authorities are advised to only accept the BTC digital ID card as validation from core team members. It will eventually be provided to all 700 BTC staff.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
ok. this is good for BTC but the govt should look at adding this information to the existing NIB card
John 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
So who took time to write this absolute bull crap? How can BTC give itself authority to make ID’s and even suggest that authorities only accept their card? Do government issued and PMH And BPL ids are no longer valid? And the worker pool to pharmacies and food stores is not static. So by the time you go to the trouble to get the I’d, the employee has quit. And what about the fact that the PM had decided to add to the list of stores that can open? Bad idea, bad timing. Ps. Don’t forget public transportation is not operating. So now an essential worker must now find a way to BTC to validate his employment. Rubbish, absolutely.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
I think its only for BTC employees. I was saying sbive that we already have a digital NIB card. If the govt considered a similar scheme they should use that
