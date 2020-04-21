I’Ll Make Sure My Dad’S Legacy Lives On

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

STAFFORD Coakley was remembered yesterday as strong willed and stoic - qualities he remained true to until he took his last breath on April 3 after struggling with complications brought on by COVID-19.

While his close-knit family wants to hold a funeral fit for the 79-year-old civic leader, his son Rhawli Coakley told The Tribune the virus had complicated those plans. Due to the impact of COVID-19, immediate relatives are divided by travel restrictions and Rhawli’s mother and sister have had to fight through their own health issues after they too contracted the virus.

The elder Coakley was classified as case #22 by health officials and had no history of travel. It has given credence to the family’s concerns about how he contracted the virus.

Mr Coakley said his father was taken to the hospital before the diagnosis for unrelated health issues.

“He didn’t go in there with any types of symptoms,” Mr Coakley said. “He didn’t go in there for that as we know it. He had some other health issues. He had to start dialysis so he was doing that and they were running some other tests for gastrointestinal infection, but he apparently may have contracted it while he was in there.

“… After they let him go home, he started having more severe symptoms so we took him right back the next day and that’s when the doctors suspected something was wrong. They felt like they needed to have him tested.”

He said he was certain the family would follow up their concerns once they could find some semblance of normalcy.

“It’s been very hard. It’s a very difficult time for us as a family. We are a very close-knit, big family and we always come to one another’s aid in time of need and it’s kind of hard not being able to do that. Not only having my father unfortunately lose his life because he was infected by the virus but my sister and mother also were infected and they are now also still recovering or trying to recover. So it’s very hard that we cannot immediately be there physically or in other ways for them to help them through this difficult period and also process the loss of our father because their primary concern now is just trying to stay alive and survive.”

He added: “So right now I am trying to give my mother and sister some time to really heal emotionally, mentally and as well as physically and we’re definitely going to follow up to bringing some closure to it all.”

Mr Coakley said he is clinging to memories made with his father and ensuring his legacy remains strong.

“For me being his son I have always had to be very aware of what is required of me - as a man and what it means to be a man. The level of responsibility that is required to uphold your name, to uphold your community and those were the qualities and the principles that were instilled in me from an early age.

“My father was a very disciplined, principled and very quiet and reserved person. Very thoughtful and insightful. He was very observant and analytical and I think a lot of those traits poured into me as well. I see it a lot in how I approach life.”

Stafford Coakley is survived by his wife Joan, four daughters and his son.

He has been credited with advancing the land surveying profession at the Department of Lands and Surveys in the early 1960s, when he fought hard for Bahamians to be given equal opportunity to practice the skill. However, those who knew him said one of his greatest personal pursuits and accomplishments was his fight for the government to legalise proper land registration.

When it came to civic involvement, he worked tirelessly with Kiwanis and ultimately served as lieutenant governor for the Eastern Canada and Caribbean District of Kiwanis Club International.

He was also involved with the Scout Association of the Bahamas in its earlier days.