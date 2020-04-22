Top Official: Govt Has 'Sufficient Headroom'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Finance’s top finance official yesterday said the government has “sufficient headroom” to meet its obligations despite the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Marlon Johnson, acting financial secretary, told reporters via a Zoom conference that the government has the necessary financial resources to cover the various business assistance and unemployment benefit initiatives it has launched to cushion the pandemic’s impact.

He added: “Obviously the impact of the full closure of the economy because of COVID is understandable, but certainly the month of April in particular we have seen a significant slowdown in revenue even on the domestic side.

“We understand with tourism that is a slowdown, but on the domestic side it is health and safety first. That’s notwithstanding that we do quite an amount of cash planning and cash management to ensure that we can meet the obligations.”

Mr Johnson continued: “The simple answer is that, yes, we are going to have some heavy cash demands on government, but we have planned for it and we are in a position where we can accommodate it.

“Our plans obviously have changed, but so far we are able to cover our obligations and we are on a day-by-day basis to track where we are from a cash standpoint so the government can meet its core obligations.”

Mr Johnson added: “The policy instruments have been put in place, millions of dollars have already been outlayed, and millions of dollars in support will continue to be funnelled to ensure that employment levels remain as vibrant as possible.

“We are continuing our work with NIB (National Insurance Board), with the DIR (Department of Inland Revenue) and all of the relevant government agencies to ensure that we manage this particular unprecedented time in the Bahamian economy.”