$250 Cup Of Tea For Man Who Violated Curfew

A MAN who claimed he violated the national curfew because he was looking for a friend he had sent out to buy “sour” so he could make a cup of tea was fined $250 yesterday.

He was among several people who appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis for curfew infractions.

Javon Stubbs, 32, was charged with violating the national curfew after police found him near Homestead Street around 10.35pm on April 14. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a $250 fine or 10 days at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

According to the prosecution, on the night in question, officers on patrol observed a man walking on Homestead Street heading in the eastern direction. When stopped for questioning, the man, who identified himself as Javon Stubbs, told police he was looking for a “fella” he had sent out with his money to buy some sour, colloquially used to reference limes. During an interview at a nearby station, Stubbs told police he had given his friend Johnny $10 around 8pm that night, so that he could go down the road to a small shop to buy him the limes. Still, Stubbs said Johnny was taking too long to come back so he went out to see if he could find him.

During the hearing, Stubbs told Magistrate Rolle-Davis that he knew he was wrong but he was desperate because he wanted to make some tea for a “massive headache.”

In a separate matter, officers found Dominic Johnson, 32, on Shirley Street around 6pm on April 16. He pleaded guilty to violating the curfew and was fined $250 days or 10 days in prison.

According to the prosecution, officers on mobile patrol heard a high powered weapon being discharged in the Shirley Street area. While heading to the area where the shots rang out, they saw a grey Nissan March heading west at a high rate of speed. They beckoned for the vehicle to stop, searched the driver and discovered a high powered rifle. When questioned, the driver said he was standing by his car when a group of men tried to approach him so he ran them off by shooting shots in the air. The licence for the firearm was up to date.

Meanwhile Allison Moss, 32; Rico Mackey, 26; Van Rolle, 29; Elliot Richard, 26, were also charged after officers found them at Summerhaven, South Beach around 9.50pm on April 14. They all pleaded guilty to the charge brought against them. Moss was fined $250 or 10 days at the BDCS while Mackey, Rolle and Richards were each fined $100 or 10 days in prison.

The prosecution said on that night, officers received information in reference to a large gathering in the Summerhaven area where people were sitting behind a silver vehicle drinking and smoking. After failing to give police a satisfactory reason for breaking the curfew, the people in question were taken to the East Street South Police Station. During a record of interview under caution, Moss told officers that she had just left her grandmother’s house when she decided to stop and stand in the yard. Mackey also told police the house he was arrested at belonged to his close friend and was just like his own home. On the other hand, Rolle said he was outside because he was talking to his neighbour who lived in the same yard and Richards told officers he was in his yard catching some fresh air.

A group of teens were also charged yesterday.

Demetrio Brown, 18; Ken Farquharson, 19; Shon Butler, 19; Maurice Pinder, 19; Anthony Fowler, 18 and Toriano Cummings, 20 were charged after police found them on Yamacraw Road on Tuesday around 12.30pm.

All of the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge. Brown, Farquharson, Butler, Pinder and Cummings were each fined $250 or 10 days at the BDCS. Fowler on the other hand was given a $300 fine or 15 days in prison.

According to the prosecution, on the night in question, officers observed a silver four door Honda Accord with six occupants acting in a suspicious manner. Attempts were made to stop the vehicle, but the car took off with a high rate of speed. When the police gave chase, the vehicle swerved into a white wall bringing it to a complete stop. Police then asked the occupants to exit the vehicle and questioned the driver, Anthony Fowler, who told them he did not stop because he did not have a driver’s licence and was scared he would get a ticket.

Brown was represented by attorney Devard Francis. He told Magistrate Rolle-Davis that the teens had all pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had no previous convictions. He also said none of the boys were “continually socially deviant” and begged Magistrate Rolle-Davis not to impose a custodial sentence. Noting that none of the defendants came from rich backgrounds, he also asked the magistrate to impose a reasonable fine.

During the hearing, Magistrate Rolle-Davis said he hoped the fines would make the defendants aware of the reality of the pandemic and the importance of staying inside.