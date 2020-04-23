Online Food Demand Rise Slows As Incomes Dry Up

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Several online food delivery service providers yesterday said they are seeing demand level off as incomes reduce due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Jamial Rolle, the Runnah’s app chief executive, told Tribune Business: “Things are kind of levelled out to be honest. I think people are kind of getting tired. We still have customers signing up, people are still using it. But people are getting a bit frustrated and they seem to be holding on to their money from what I see. That’s my assumption.”

“We are still seeing interest from new businesses that want services, but I must say we have seen increases in the person using the custom pick-up option. People ordering from the restaurants has slowed down because a lot of our partners we have worked with have closed their doors and you can’t order if they aren’t open.”

Mr Rolle said the most popular restaurants he is seeing significant orders from are Outback Steakhouse, Spritz and News Café.

He added: “We’re encouraging the businesses to stay open, and what we have seen in other places is that they have closed their restaurant but the kitchen is still open and they are just sticking with delivery.

“They still want to be able to have an economic impact and give some jobs to people who need it. All they had to do is regulate the work hours and have your employees having some income coming in.”

Kyle Albury, owner of Kraven food and beverage delivery service, said: “It’s going OK and it’s going good. It’s picked up and it is still very, very busy, and I don’t have a minute of the day.

“People realise now that it may be a long-term thing, and people are now open to delivery services and use of mobile and online services, because we have seen an increase in orders and interest in our application over the last few weeks from so many people.”