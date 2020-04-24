Bimini Residents Fear Increase In Virus Cases

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SOME people in Bimini fear there could be more cases of COVID-19 on the island after a husband and wife tested positive for the virus.

So far there have been three confirmed cases on the small island, including deceased Kim Johnson-Rolle, the sister of Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson. She was Bimini’s first case and the nation’s first COVID-19 fatality.

The newest cases are the father and step-mother of former consul general to Atlanta, Randy Rolle. On Tuesday, Mr Rolle told The Tribune that Mrs Johnson-Rolle attended the same church as his father and the pair were last in the same vicinity at a March 27 funeral.

Samika Culmer, a local government council member, said while some residents are in denial, others are afraid more people are infected.

“We still have those conspiracy theorists,” Ms Culmer told The Tribune yesterday. “They don’t believe it’s on the island. With Mrs Rolle being the first case many people think it was negligence with her not getting off the island in time, but basically what we have seen here and all around the world you can’t deny that it’s here.

“We are following the laws of the land just getting out if we have to go to the grocery store or to get water but that’s about it. We don’t have much traffic on the island.

“…But in terms of transparency I think the people want to hear more from the administrator on the island, because I am a local council member and we are not hearing anything on the ground from local leaders.”

Asked if there were residents who feared the island could have more than just three cases, she said: “There is, but to my understanding there are a few tests at the government clinic right now and they are testing people. People went down there this morning.”

Overall Ms Culmer said she thought the government was doing its best from a health perspective but Bimini residents want more communication.

Meanwhile, in a statement released yesterday West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said the country is now in a critical stage of the fight against the virus. Up to press time, she had five cases in her constituency - three in Bimini; one in nearby Cat Cay and the other in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

“As a community, we have lost two persons out of the five known cases to the virus and we cannot afford to lose another,” she said. “We are at a critical stage in our fight against the pandemic and while the number of cases throughout the country has increased in recent days, panic is not an option for us.

“As a community we must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure that our lives and loved ones are protected by following safety guidelines given by medical experts, while also adhering to law enforcement officers, all of whom continue to put their lives on the line for our well-being daily.

“I cannot over emphasise the importance of individuals engaging in social distancing at this crucial time.

“I hereby appeal for all of you to remain in doors as best as possible during the periods identified and if and when going outdoors, ensure complete protection with necessary gear, including, but not limited to face masks.”

This is exactly what 86-year-old Malcolm Pinder of Bailey Town said he’s been doing.

“I feel safe doing what they say to do,” Mr Pinder said. “What we have to do is stay inside in order to be safe.

“I heard about the two additional (Bimini) cases today so I just doing what they said to do. I stay inside or I’ll go out on the porch and get lil’ bit of sun and a little fresh air but that’s it. My boy that does be upstairs there he does have his friend come, but I be inside my room.

“I cook for myself, but my two daughters they go to the grocery store and get the things I need,” Mr Pinder said.