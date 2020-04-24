One New Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

One more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in The Bahamas on Friday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 73.

The latest case is a 33-year-old woman from New Providence. She has no history of travel. The patient was hospitalised, but is now in isolation at home.

There have been 62 confirmed cases in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, three in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.

The news comes as the nation prepares for another weekend lockdown, which takes effect at 9pm on Friday and lasts until Monday at 5am.

Under the terms of the lockdown, everyone must remain at home unless there is an emergency, you are an essential worker or you have been specifically exempted, and you may exercise on your property only.