One New Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

One more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in The Bahamas on Friday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 73.
The latest case is a 33-year-old woman from New Providence. She has no history of travel. The patient was hospitalised, but is now in isolation at home.
There have been 62 confirmed cases in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, three in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.
The news comes as the nation prepares for another weekend lockdown, which takes effect at 9pm on Friday and lasts until Monday at 5am.
Under the terms of the lockdown, everyone must remain at home unless there is an emergency, you are an essential worker or you have been specifically exempted, and you may exercise on your property only.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
lockdowns wont work no matter how long you extend them for.
Right now they're selling the public false hope.
The last lockdown proved this in a dramatic fashion. 2 days post lockdown the popular message was the lockdown is working The newspapers had big headlines repeating it. A few days later the rate of reported infections started increasing. They said it was because they increased testing. Well...whether a test confirmed it or not the person was still infected ..meaning the lockdown never worked.
Nothing will work outside of a coordinated strategy that includes testing and retesting or separation of infected/non infected populations, I.e. the family islands. There seem to be understandable resource issues putting together such a strategy...so the question is, will anything work? And what extended periods will we be locked down to prove nothing besides testing will work?
RealTalk 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
I agree lockdowns will not work.
The weekend shutdown will not work unless we shut down for an extended period of time. 2 - 4 weeks. It sound's harsh but that is literally the only option since we don't have enough test kits to test 400,000 people 2 times.
Any household that is infected, must stay home until they retest negative. Which means food must be delivered to them.
BUT then the question is; What will happen to our economy if businesses are closed for that extended period of time? Then one must ask the question...What happens if an additional 100 plus health care workers are placed in quarantine before the first 200 are released?
I hope ALL 200+ health care workers test negative, they need to test negative!
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
there's no easy answer really. Add to your questions: what about the 8 people in a household who get infected by a single individual at different points over the lockdown and are asymptomatic...repeated 100 times over the nation. What about the members of shantytowns free to move about at will?
Im saying lockdown of any period by itself will not work "by themselves"
TalRussell 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
The government is playing Russian roulette with the colony's entire PopoulacesOrdianay by not ordering and paying for the speedy testing of all residents and care workers at care homes, and all other facilities housing groups persons...including the Hospitals, Prison, Immigration Detention Center and post Hurricane Dorian Shelters. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
