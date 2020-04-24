'Paper Boy' Michael Dies After Car Accident

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

ONCE a staple figure at the juncture of Mackey Street and Paradise Island Bridge, 53-year-old Michael “Paper Boy” Johnson died this week due to injuries sustained in an accident.

“Paper Boy” Johnson died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, April 20, after being hit by a car. His daughter, Michaelette Johnson recalled the incident.

“He was going to the Guardian to get papers,” she said. “As he was walking he had a seizure. A car was trying to avoid him. Somehow the car ended up rolling over him.

“I was at work when it happened, but my mom told me that he lost a whole lot of blood. He didn’t die right there. He was in the hospital for a month and then he died on Monday.”

Mr Johnson was born in Nassau on May 17, 1966. He earned the nickname “Paper Boy” as he was selling Tribune newspapers from the early age of 13.

He was married to Justina Johnson on April 17, 1995 and they have two children, Michaelette and Michael Jr.

“I am feeling his death the most,” his daughter, who admitted to being a “daddy’s girl”, said.

“I’ve been crying every day. My mom is trying to hold up as best she can, but I feel she is going to break down when we have the service for him. My little brother cried, but I don’t think he has completely expressed himself.”

Mr Johnson was a member of the Anglican Church Men (ACM) and the usher board at St Margaret’s Anglican Church on Kemp Road. He also frequented St Matthews Anglican Church.

He loved playing dominoes and solitaire as well.

“My fondest memory of my dad is very clear in my mind,” his daughter said. “One night he was walking me home from work. No matter how late I would get off, my dad was always there to walk me home from work. I turned to him and said, ‘Daddy suppose we get robbed?’ He had his bicycle with him and said, ‘Don’t worry I will protect you. I will roll over the robber with my bicycle.’ So I said, ‘Daddy that’s against the law, isn’t it?’ He said, ‘No girl! You call that self-defence!’ We both laughed. I always felt safe with my dad.”

She said her dad was always there for her to give advice. When she was much younger he always told her not to have children out of wedlock and planned to give her a big wedding. He also always told his daughter he was sure he would have a big funeral when he died.

However, Ms Johnson said because of the COVID-19 emergency orders - which forbids more than 10 n immediate family members to gather at a funeral - the family has decided to cremate her father, have a small service and bury his ashes.

Butler’s Funeral Home and Crematorium is handling the arrangements and a bigger service at St Matthew’s Church is planned when “things are back to normal,” she said.