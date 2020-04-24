Pintard: We're Aware Of Fishermen's Concerns

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Minister of Marine Resources and Agriculture Michael Pintard says the government is aware of the concerns of local fishermen in Grand Bahama regarding the reopening of fish markets to sell to the public and is seeking to address the issue.

However, he indicated that proper advise is needed from the medical task force concerning safety protocols and practices that can implemented during COVID-19 before that can happen.

“I support the fishermen and I understand their concern,” Minister Pintard told The Tribune.

A Grand Bahama fisherman believes decisions made in New Providence are not appropriate for Grand Bahama where positive infection cases are stable at seven, and other Family Islands where there are no recorded cases of coronavirus.

Mr Pintard believes the testing of fishermen could be an option.

“Fishermen on the waters have a lesser chance of getting the virus out at sea,” said one local fisherman in Freeport. He also noted measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks and proper hand washing can also be requirements for traders who sell at the local market.

Mr Pintard noted commercial fishing may resume and subsistence fishing can continue, with two people on a vessel from the same household. But both activities should pause during the 24-hour lockdowns.

“We still have two outstanding matters I will continue to raise with colleagues. We want to work with the leadership of the fishing community to work out protocols to ensure safety to the point of fish caught, cleaned, packaged and delivered... We need the assistance of the medical task force that advises the government on safe practices during COVID-19 so they set up fish markets and sell to groups just beyond the processing houses,” he said.

Mr Pintard said that fishing is a very important livelihood in the Bahamas. He said those will traps are permitted to retrieve them, but those with lobster must be released as the season is closed.

“I am hopeful we will be able to change both. We are asking fishers to bare with us as we try to work through these issues. We want to make sure the public is safe,” he explained. We are praying for this livelihood that is feeding The Bahamas,” he said.