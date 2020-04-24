Police Hunt Three In Stealing Probe

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Three Grand Bahama men are wanted by police for questioning in connection with investigations into housebreaking, stealing and shopbreaking.

Lavarr Laroda, 22, of Amberjack Street is wanted for housebreaking and stealing. He is six feet tall, weighs 190 pounds of slim build and has light brown complexion.

The second suspect is 24-year-old Andreo Smith, of No 81 Gambier Drive, who is wanted for housebreaking and stealing. He is 5’9” tall, weighs 190 pounds of slim build and medium brown complexion.

The third suspect is 40-year-old Steve Charles, of Lewis Yard, who is wanted for shopbreaking and stealing. He is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds of slim build and has dark brown complexion.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabout of these men is asked to call police at 373-1112, the Central Division at 350-3138, and Central Detective Unit at 350-3106 through 12, 911/919, or call the nearest police station.