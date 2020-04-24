Time To Ride The Bucking Bronco, Pm

EDITOR, The Tribune

In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown and economic collapse, Bahamian business owners have been obliged to make the painful and heart-wrenching decision to lay off employees. Instead of working with Bahamian business owners and proposing a viable plan to rebuild The Bahamas, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis criticises them and questions their humanity, heart, compassion and soul.

Prime Minister Minnis says: “Yet after all the sacrifices these Bahamians did, those who have attained wealth have laid off such Bahamians. I ask you, are you humane? Where is your heart? Where is your compassion? Do you have a soul? … as soon as things get tough you want to retain and hold on to all you’ve got and continue to take advantage of individuals.”

Well, Mr. Prime Minister, please look in the mirror, practise what you preach and examine how the Bahamian government has failed Bahamian businesses and the Bahamian people.

A lack of government preparation in all areas and all departments has left The Bahamas unable to handle the current crisis. For decades one government after the next has failed to fulfil its promise to stamp out corruption and work for the people. Meanwhile some government representatives and their accomplices appear to benefit by selling our country piece by piece to the highest bidders; destroying Bahamian companies; and short changing the Bahamian people. Business owners and workers are required to faithfully pay the National Insurance Board. But when the money is desperately needed for the people in a crisis, Minnis’ comments seem to indicate dat gov’ment ain’t git e-nuf money. Value added tax (VAT) and other exorbitant taxes have been imposed on Bahamian businesses, workers, residents and visitors by the government in order to raise money for that rainy day. But where is the money? Bahamian business owners are saddled with massive overhead costs and onerous taxes which makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to operate an honest business in The Bahamas. Overhead costs, taxes, salaries and many other expenses are still due even though companies are closed; they are not making money; the length of the shutdown is unknown; we do not know what restrictions the Prime Minister is going to impose from one day to the next; and the government lacks a viable plan to rebuild the economy. Bahamian business owners are threatened and harassed by government representatives who refuse to honour legally binding contracts that government has made with Bahamian businesses. Despite countless appeals it seems the Prime Minister has failed to rectify the situation.

I cry shame for insulting Bahamian businessmen and businesswomen who have come from humble beginnings; worked every day from the crack of dawn until the wee hours of the next morning; and poured their hearts and souls into The Bahamas so that their family, employees and fellow Bahamians can have a bright future.

We do not need another leader to insult and destroy honourable Bahamian business owners whose families have been fighting for this country for generations. We need a leader with a clear vision and courage; and we need it now.

Prime Minister Minnis, in order to move forward:

Propose a realistic plan to rebuild The Bahamas with transparency, with Bahamian talent and without corruption. Provide accurate data regarding money collected, invested and spent, as well as money owed to and by the government. Expose, convict and fine government representatives and their accomplices if found to have facilitated or participated in questionable activities. Pay National Insurance and other benefits in a timely manner. Provide assistance to reputable Bahamian business owners during this crisis so workers have a job to return to. Reduce taxes so the public can stop shouldering the burden of exorbitant taxes created by and for the benefit of those less deserving. Reduce salaries of government officials until the Bahamian economy is stable. Improve the educational system so we can produce great Bahamian leaders. Stop selling our country to questionable individuals, organisations and foreign interests. Honour legally binding contracts that government has made with Bahamian businesses so they have a chance to pull through this economic crisis; a crisis which is primarily due to government ineptitude.

If you can’t saddle up and ride the bucking bronco, then get off and hand the reins over to someone who can.

FORWARD, UPWARD, ONWARD, TOGETHER.

Nassau,

April 22, 2020