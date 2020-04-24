Woman Charged With Assaulting Officer, Resisting Arrest

By Farah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old woman charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest was granted $2,000 bail. Her trial is set for June 17.

Ashley Clarke appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis charged with disorderly behaviour, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, behaving disorderly in a police station and failing to give her name and address after committing a traffic offence.

The prosecution said Clarke behaved in a disorderly manner and assaulted Corporal 3071 Rolle on Independence Highway on March 17. It is also alleged that she resisted arrest and continued to behave in a disorderly fashion when taken to the East Street Police Station.

Clarke denied the charges brought against her and was granted $2,000 bail. The case was adjourned to June 17.