Woman Charged With Assaulting Officer, Resisting Arrest

By Farah Johnson
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
A 29-year-old woman charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest was granted $2,000 bail. Her trial is set for June 17.
Ashley Clarke appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis charged with disorderly behaviour, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, behaving disorderly in a police station and failing to give her name and address after committing a traffic offence.
The prosecution said Clarke behaved in a disorderly manner and assaulted Corporal 3071 Rolle on Independence Highway on March 17. It is also alleged that she resisted arrest and continued to behave in a disorderly fashion when taken to the East Street Police Station.
Clarke denied the charges brought against her and was granted $2,000 bail. The case was adjourned to June 17.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.