Five Newly Confirmed Covid-19 Cases – All From Bimini

The Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 78.
The latest cases are all from Bimini and are in isolation at home.
• Case #74 is a 15-year-old girl.
• Case #75 is a 75-year-old woman.
• Case #76 is a 37-year-old woman.
• Case #77 is a 47-year-old woman.
• Case #78 is an 11-year-old girl.
There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 62 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and eight on the island of Bimini.
Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.
The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
Comments
mandela 4 minutes ago
As small as the Island of Bimini is, from the first incident of the virus the whole island was supposed to be tested to rule anyone with or without out, that should have been done from the get-go, now they have a situation to deal with, i hope they are on cat cay at this moment testing the people there. A plan is needed, he who fails to plan, plans to fail. It can't be that we are running around like a headless chicken.
DDK 2 minutes ago
Somehow the isolation and quarantine measures do not seem to be working. Why can we get no indication as to the severity of these cases? Are they critical and life-threatening or manageable? There seems to be no sign that the Bahamas MOH is capable of assisting the afflicted. There is no significant, helpful information sharing here.
