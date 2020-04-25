Five Newly Confirmed Covid-19 Cases – All From Bimini

The Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 78.

The latest cases are all from Bimini and are in isolation at home.

• Case #74 is a 15-year-old girl.

• Case #75 is a 75-year-old woman.

• Case #76 is a 37-year-old woman.

• Case #77 is a 47-year-old woman.

• Case #78 is an 11-year-old girl.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 62 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and eight on the island of Bimini.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.