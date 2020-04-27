Another Month: Curfew To Remain In Place But Monitored Until The End Of May

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A RETURN to normalcy may be delayed for at least another month because the Minnis administration is expected to pass a resolution in the House of Assembly today that extends the COVID-19 state of emergency until May 30.

The resolution that will be tabled today, and seen by The Tribune, says the state of emergency and the Emergency Powers (Covid 19) Regulations made on March 17 will continue until May 30 as will the subsequent orders Dr Minnis has issued. This means the national curfew and weekend lockdowns would remain in effect.

When he speaks today, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is also expected to give an address about food assistance and his administration’s economic plan for reopening the country while touching on the long promised rental assistance.

There were 80 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus up to press time and the country has a mortality rate of nearly 14 percent.

The unpredictable nature of the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide, has created uncertainty about when Dr Minnis’ draconian measures will end, with the potential exposure of healthcare workers at Princess Margaret Hospital to COVID-19 slowing progress toward reducing the restrictions.

When contacted for reaction, opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday that he has reached his boiling point. “I don’t see the end in sight,” he said.

Given the draconian restrictions in place, Parliament should be allowed to play its oversight role more frequently, he said.

“I’m concerned that the government is suggesting the suspension of civil liberties for a further 30 days and hopefully they will be able to demonstrate why that period is required or needed,” he said. “From where we observe and not having been privy to all of the medical data that they have because it was not shared with us, they may be able to persuade us why they think that period is needed.

“Clearly having regard to what we are seeing, we have lost six weeks. These measures have been in place and we still have not been able to appreciate or understand where we are in this fight against this virus. It appears that we are losing the battle and having recognised that, we are seeking to push the reset button and that is troubling because we are imposing these measures that are having significant consequences to the lives of our people and our orderly way of life and what have we to date produced?”

Last week, health officials could not say how long they expected the curfew and lockdown measures to remain in effect.

However on Thursday Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, co-ordinator of the government’s COVID-19 response, said that they will extend into May.

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said he did not know when the stringent measures would be relaxed.

“The more adherent we are to these interventions and initiatives, the sooner this will end,” he said last week. “And then, we will have to be deliberate, cautious and careful in a methodical rollout of the reopening. At this point, we have no time for that. We have no date when that is going to happen.”