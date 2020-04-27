Students Set To Get Food Vouchers

FOOD vouchers for students enrolled in the National School Lunch Programme in New Providence will be issued tomorrow and Wednesday from 9am – 3pm.

The vouchers for pre and primary school students can be collected at their respective schools.

Vouchers for all secondary school students can be collected from the following locations:

C I Gibson Gymnasium for students who attend the following schools: D W Davis Jr; H O Nash Jr; L W Young Jr; T A Thompson Jr; C C Sweeting Sr; C I Gibson Sr; C R Walker Sr and Doris Johnson Sr.

Parents of those who attend the following schools can get vouchers from A F Adderley Gymnasium: A F Adderley Jr; Anatol Rodgers High; C H Reeves Jr; C V Bethel Sr; Government High; R M Bailey; S C McPherson Jr.

Parents and guardians of students enrolled in the following schools will be contacted by the schools to advise of distribution procedures: Stapledon School; Marjorie Davis Institute; Centre for the Deaf; PACE and Erin Gilmore School for the Blind.

Those collecting vouchers must present a government issued photo identification and are also required to wear a face mask/covering.