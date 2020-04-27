0

Students Set To Get Food Vouchers

As of Monday, April 27, 2020

FOOD vouchers for students enrolled in the National School Lunch Programme in New Providence will be issued tomorrow and Wednesday from 9am – 3pm.

The vouchers for pre and primary school students can be collected at their respective schools.

Vouchers for all secondary school students can be collected from the following locations:

C I Gibson Gymnasium for students who attend the following schools: D W Davis Jr; H O Nash Jr; L W Young Jr; T A Thompson Jr; C C Sweeting Sr; C I Gibson Sr; C R Walker Sr and Doris Johnson Sr.

Parents of those who attend the following schools can get vouchers from A F Adderley Gymnasium: A F Adderley Jr; Anatol Rodgers High; C H Reeves Jr; C V Bethel Sr; Government High; R M Bailey; S C McPherson Jr.

Parents and guardians of students enrolled in the following schools will be contacted by the schools to advise of distribution procedures: Stapledon School; Marjorie Davis Institute; Centre for the Deaf; PACE and Erin Gilmore School for the Blind.

Those collecting vouchers must present a government issued photo identification and are also required to wear a face mask/covering.

