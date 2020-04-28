Updated: Davis Ejected From House For 'Disrespect'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
OFFICIAL opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis was yesterday named and thrown out of Parliament after House Speaker Halson Moultrie accused him of “disrespecting” the chair.
The Progressive Liberal Party leader and Speaker Moultrie got into an argument shortly after members passed a resolution to extend the state of emergency to May 30.
The basis of the argument came down to how long Mr Davis was allowed to speak under the provision for members statements. He also argued that 30 days is too long for the House to adjourn at this time in the absence of parliamentary scrutiny.
Mr Davis had also been trying to explain why opposition members decided to abstain from voting on the resolution. He highlighted the speaker’s failure to call for abstentions while calling for those in support or against the move.
Speaker Moultrie then accused the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP of “disrespecting” the chair and ordered Mr Davis to withdraw. When Mr Davis did not and continued to argue, Speaker Moultrie ruled that he be named and summoned the sergeant-at-arms to escort him from the lower chamber.
As he cited a House rule pertaining to Mr Davis’ behaviour, Speaker Moultrie said: “You are to withdraw from the Parliament for disrespecting the chair and creating a disturbance. Officer, have this member removed.”
Mr Davis then put on his face mask and gathered his belongings. But before making his exit he produced a copy of a newspaper cartoon, which was critical of Speaker Moultrie, showing it to members as he continued to argue his case.
Following the incident, Mr Davis said he had been holding on to the newspaper clipping, waiting for the right time to use it in Parliament. “I continue to say that he is just an unfit person. He is simply unfit to hold the office. He is saying I am being rude and disruptive, but I wanted him to show me how I was being rude and disruptive. I was trying to make a case and he was not listening to me,” Mr Davis told The Tribune.
For his part, leader of government business in the House of Assembly Renward Wells backed Speaker Moultrie, telling members Mr Davis did not have the right to re-litigate a debate when a question was already put in Parliament.
“Given the significance of this day, I guess some people (are) trying to etch their names in the history books as well, but let it reflect that the member was not comporting with the rules of this honorable place,” Mr Wells said.
The incident came on the anniversary of Black Tuesday. On April 27, 1965, then opposition leader Sir Lynden Pindling threw the mace — the symbol of the speaker’s authority — out of the window of the House of Assembly to people standing in the public square. This action set the stage for Majority Rule in 1967, which saw the Progressive Liberal Party assume governance and removed the minority oligarchy from power.
Comments
Porcupine 1 day, 6 hours ago
Dey Jokey. Da hole mess o dem in de house.
Clamshell 1 day, 6 hours ago
Note the $15,000 wristwatch that “Gravy” is sporting in that photo. Rolex? Patek Philippe? Nice!
proudloudandfnm 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
no such thing as a $1500.00 Patel Phillipe. More like $15,000.00, used...
Clamshell 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
I think I wrote $15,000 ... which would indeed be a lower-end model. Go back and look ...
realitycheck242 1 day, 5 hours ago
Brave was Grand standing on the 55th anniversary of Black Tuesday when sir Lynden threw the mace out of the house of assembly. History cannot be repeated and mocked when there is no achievement to justify a worthy cause. His act demonstrated nothing but a hunger for power.
CatIslandBoy 1 day, 5 hours ago
It is with much regret that we must continue to refer to this Buffoon as the "MP for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador." He is a sorry clown who must be retired to the decaying pile of 'has-beens'.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 5 hours ago
why should there be any argument about Mr Davis not having enough time to speak? What is the govt afraid of? there are 4 persons on the opposition side. They can't win any vote. At minimum they should be allowed to speak in a democracy. This is disgraceful.
The danger here is when you need someone to speak against power gone wrong the precedent is set. He should have allotted time to speak in a dignified timeslot even if he spouts foolishness during that time.
moncurcool 1 day, 4 hours ago
I listen to the house and Davis had his time to speak. They even agreed on the amount of time allotted to all to speak earlier in the day. Davis was only grandstanding.
Dawes 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
Fully agree. All this means is whenever the PLP get elected again the FNM will be treated in the same fashion. The speaker is not meant to be on the government side, they are meant to be impartial. This one is not.
John 1 day, 4 hours ago
So I guess Brave Davis will not be wearing the National colours (auto corrector does not accept the British spelling) tomorrow
DDK 1 day, 3 hours ago
How far removed are we from a One Party System? Just asking..
tetelestai 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Depends on the party...
TalRussell 1 day, 1 hour ago
Comrade "Brave's" much too cozy challenging colony's First among equals does nothing tightened his grip on the leadership official opposition. God Save us Queen. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
John 17 hours, 6 minutes ago
A sideburns cartoon... hasn’t Side Burns been retired some time now
realitycheck242 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
yep sideburns is retired. Brave went in there with a plan . That punch picture is from 2016 . he trying to remake history but he has no legitimacy to the 55th anniversary of Black Tuesday. Some people will do any thing to obtain power...SMT
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
CatIslandboy has risen again. Mr: Davis is also from Cat Island. But catislandboy has a problem with him. Why? because Mr: Davis was smarter in school? and more successful?? The Speaker also has a problem with Mr> Davis. The speaker is uncomfortable in his position.
Say what one must. Nothing has gone well for this FNM Government so far.
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 23 minutes ago
If Mr: Davis had a plan. The Speaker helped him to execute his plan.
huhwhat 9 hours, 48 minutes ago
Thank the Lord there is at least one politician that cares about Liberty in this country.
tetelestai 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Perhaps there is someone actually interested in speaking about issues as opposed to "grand standing" or "watch wearing". To that person, in ignorance I ask the question: was Brave correct in his assessment of the five minute member speech rule? Or was the Speaker correct? I had the pleasure of watching the entire procedure (thank you, ZNS website) and thought the issue being debated was actually a legitimate one. Would have liked those clowns in parliament to address it, instead they made a mockery...much like these comments.
moncurcool 52 minutes ago
Nichelle Obama said it best, "when they go low we go high." Davis clearly showed lack of leadership. If he had taken the high ground it would have mattered for something. Real leaders don't stoop low.
