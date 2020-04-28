Updated: Davis Ejected From House For 'Disrespect'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIAL opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis was yesterday named and thrown out of Parliament after House Speaker Halson Moultrie accused him of “disrespecting” the chair.

The Progressive Liberal Party leader and Speaker Moultrie got into an argument shortly after members passed a resolution to extend the state of emergency to May 30.

The basis of the argument came down to how long Mr Davis was allowed to speak under the provision for members statements. He also argued that 30 days is too long for the House to adjourn at this time in the absence of parliamentary scrutiny.

Mr Davis had also been trying to explain why opposition members decided to abstain from voting on the resolution. He highlighted the speaker’s failure to call for abstentions while calling for those in support or against the move.

Speaker Moultrie then accused the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP of “disrespecting” the chair and ordered Mr Davis to withdraw. When Mr Davis did not and continued to argue, Speaker Moultrie ruled that he be named and summoned the sergeant-at-arms to escort him from the lower chamber.

As he cited a House rule pertaining to Mr Davis’ behaviour, Speaker Moultrie said: “You are to withdraw from the Parliament for disrespecting the chair and creating a disturbance. Officer, have this member removed.”

Mr Davis then put on his face mask and gathered his belongings. But before making his exit he produced a copy of a newspaper cartoon, which was critical of Speaker Moultrie, showing it to members as he continued to argue his case.

Following the incident, Mr Davis said he had been holding on to the newspaper clipping, waiting for the right time to use it in Parliament. “I continue to say that he is just an unfit person. He is simply unfit to hold the office. He is saying I am being rude and disruptive, but I wanted him to show me how I was being rude and disruptive. I was trying to make a case and he was not listening to me,” Mr Davis told The Tribune.

For his part, leader of government business in the House of Assembly Renward Wells backed Speaker Moultrie, telling members Mr Davis did not have the right to re-litigate a debate when a question was already put in Parliament.

“Given the significance of this day, I guess some people (are) trying to etch their names in the history books as well, but let it reflect that the member was not comporting with the rules of this honorable place,” Mr Wells said.

The incident came on the anniversary of Black Tuesday. On April 27, 1965, then opposition leader Sir Lynden Pindling threw the mace — the symbol of the speaker’s authority — out of the window of the House of Assembly to people standing in the public square. This action set the stage for Majority Rule in 1967, which saw the Progressive Liberal Party assume governance and removed the minority oligarchy from power.