68 More Promotions For Senior Officers: Cop At Centre Of Shane Gibson Trial Controversy Moves To Higher Rank

NEARLY 70 Royal Bahamas Police Force officers were promoted to Chief Superintendent and Superintendent yesterday, in an exercise that is backdated to take effect from January 1.

According to a leaked memo of officers’ promotions, 23 officers were promoted to Chief Superintendent from Superintendent, while 45 officers rose to Superintendent from Assistant Superintendent.

Among them was the RBPF’s lead investigator in the trial of former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson. Deborah Thompson, attached to the Financial Crimes Unit, was promoted to the rank of Superintendent from Assistant Superintendent.

During the high-profile trial, she admitted that she was wrong to have jointly interviewed local businessman Jonathan Ash and Deborah Bastian to “synchronise” their claims against the former parliamentarian.

At the time, the police officer said in hindsight, she acted improperly in arranging to meet with both Mr Ash and Ms Bastian to “clear up the ambiguities” in their respective statements against the former labour minister.

Another notable promotion is that of press liaison officer Shanta Knowles from Superintendent to Chief Superintendent.

The promotions were outlined in a three-page internal memorandum bearing the signature and stamp of Police Commissioner Paul Rolle dated April 28. It noted that the decision was approved by Governor General C A Smith under the advice of the Police Service Commission.

Several attempts to reach Commissioner Rolle or National Security Minister Marvin Dames on the promotions were not successful. They did not return calls to this newspaper up to press time.

This new round of promotions comes a little over a week after three Chief Superintendents of the RBPF were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner. The move was met with scrutiny.

Over the years, the ranks of Chief Superintendent and Superintendent saw massive increases, according to a 2018 manpower audit. That audit stated: “More disturbing is the fact that some posts, particularly the Chief Superintendent and Superintendent, have the exact same job descriptions which begs the question if positions are being arbitrarily created to allow for unjustifiable promotions.” From 2011 to 2017, both ranks saw an increase of 2,200 percent and 212 percent respectively and the report suggests they contributed to the force becoming top heavy.

It is unclear how these new promotions affect the RBDF’s current manpower complement as there is no indication of retirement numbers since the audit was conducted about two years ago.

“The entire vacant promotional process is flawed and in need of strategic guidance and vision to employ a new culture of accountability and transparency,” the 2018 manpower audit noted.

“For the rank of Chief Superintendent, the Force Orders (have) job descriptions for only 11 officers, as such, the other 12 persons which make up the 23 persons in this rank are performing the same duties they were prior to being promoted,” the audit noted.