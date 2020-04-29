Customs Raid On Ash Bar

By RASHAD ROLLE

CUSTOMS officers raided Made Men Bar Sports Bar yesterday and seized bottles of allegedly undeclared liquor from the establishment.

This came more than a week after Jonathan Ash, the lead witness in last year’s high-profile bribery trial of Shane Gibson, was fined for breaking Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ restriction against the sale of alcoholic beverages when he was caught selling liquor at Made Men.



Tyrone Sands, superintendent of customs, told The Tribune officers had suspicions about the Faith Avenue bar before videos of alcohol being sold there against Dr Minnis’ emergency orders circulated this month. When officers visited the bar yesterday, they discovered the establishment has allegedly been operating without a valid licence, a matter that customs officers will now refer to another agency, he said.

“We had suspicions there may have been (undeclared) goods in that establishment, goods where duty has not been paid for,” Superintendent Sands said. “Our enforcement team, like we suspected, found a variety of alcoholic beverages for which they couldn’t prove that duty was paid. Since they couldn’t prove it the goods were seized.

“Further investigations also revealed that they were operating that business without a valid business licence,” he alleged. “We are in the initial stage of the investigation and the goods are in (Department of) Customs’ care and once we’ve completed the investigation the controller will determine how we are going to proceed.”

Superintendent Sands could not say how much alcohol was seized or how much the liquor is worth.

However, he said: “We’re on the ball. People take this process as a word to the wise. Customs is here, we’re vigilant, we’re doing what we’re mandated to do and if you act outside the law it’s just a matter of time before you are caught.”

Last week, Mr Ash was fined $7,000 for selling alcohol at Made Men Sports Bar in breach of the emergency orders in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Eyebrows were raised when he showed up to the Magistrate’s Court without handcuffs or shackles. He dashed into the courtroom to avoid being photographed by the media.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges of violating the national curfew and operating a non-essential business.

Magistrate Rolle-Davis labelled his actions a “blatant disregard for the law.”

Mr Ash made headlines as the Crown’s main witness against former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson in his bribery case. Mr Ash alleged he paid Gibson hundred of thousands of dollars in bribes so he could receive outstanding government cheques for hurricane clean-up work.

A jury acquitted Mr Gibson of those charges last year.