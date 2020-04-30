Airbnb: Vacation Rental Bookings Remain Strong

Airbnb will in May launch an initiative designed to give hosts educational information and two options for providing guests with accommodation according to improved health and cleaning measures.

The vacation rental platform said these standards were based on US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines; the work of former US surgeon-general, Dr Vivek Murthy; and companies in the hospitality and medical hygiene industries.

Explaining that guests will be able to identify and book accommodation included in the programme, Airbnb said it is focusing on enhanced procedures and guidance for cleaning clean every room in a home. It plans to develop a learning and certification programme to empower hosts, noting that 94 percent of all Airbnb reviews to-date show guests are satisfied with cleaning, scoring it at four or five stars after their stays.

The advanced cleaning standards will include information on COVID-19 prevention, such as a wait period before entering; use of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves; and disinfectants and sanitisers that are approved by regulatory authorities. Airbnb pledged to make these standards available to all hosts.

As an alternative, the vacation rental facilitator said hosts can opt into a new feature that creates a vacancy period between stays. Through its platform, hosts can commit to keeping their home empty for a set period in between stays, with no activity other than cleaning.

Reservations will be automatically blocked during that time frame, currently set at 72 hours. This option takes into account that some hosts may not be able to commit to certification or source necessary products, but should still observe CDC recommendations and other national health authority guidance.

Airbnb said this concept was first conceived for its Frontline Stays project, through which hosts have offered over 200,000 places for medical workers and first responders around the world.

“As a society, we need to observe the physical distancing recommendations made by public health officials while finding ways to preserve and strengthen human connection. I’m looking forward to helping the Airbnb community as it develops a health and science-based approach for safe travel lodging and experiences,” said Dr Murthy.

“These approaches will continue to evolve as our knowledge and understanding of COVID-19 grows.”

Greg Greeley, president of homes at Airbnb, added: “Homes have become a place of shelter, and the future of travel will also rely on a new comfort zone, with the privacy and benefits of a home away from home without crowds or high turnovers.

“We are working with leading experts in health and hygiene so that our community’s trademark hospitality can incorporate official guidance and fulfill new personal preferences, with hosts and guests uniting to offer, manage and enjoy cleaner accommodations.”

Airbnb said a recent survey showed its hosts remained committed to the vacation rental industry. Some 92 percent said they plan to host as often as before, or more often, once the pandemic is over. As of late March 2020, Airbnb booking data reflected that the number of reservations beginning at least six months out was greater in comparison to the same time last year.