Gb Utility Makes Progress On Restoring Water Supply

Grand Bahama's water supplier has provided several communities with a timely "shot in the arm" by restoring services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC) confirmed that it has restored potable water supplies to Lewis Yard, Mac Town, Pinder's Point, Sunrise Subdivision, Wellington Heights and South Bahamia subdivision after services were interrupted following Hurricane Dorian.

Water to these communities has been confirmed as potable by the the Grand Bahama Port Authority's (GBPA) environmental department, the utility's regulator, and the results were also provided to the Government's Department of Environmental Health.

"The residents of Lewis Yard, Mac Town, Pinder's Point, Sunrise Subdivision, Wellington Heights and South Bahamia now have at-home access to safe, clean, drinking water," said Iram Lewis, minister of state for disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction.

"The restoration of this essential service has been a shot-in-the-arm for residents, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish to commend GB Utility for their unwavering efforts to return potable water to all."

"We will continue to provide updates as areas are validated for potable status," added Philcher Grant, the GBPA's director of group corporate affairs and government relations. While work progresses, the utility continues to provide drinking water free of charge from 20 water distribution sites island-wide.

"We have ensured that water distribution sites remain open during this time," said Geron Turnquest, GB Utility's general manager. "Each site is following the necessary sanitary protocols to safely provide water to the general public, and we ask that visitors to the sites adhere to the protocols, display respectful and orderly conduct, and practice social distancing as required by the Government Emergency Order COVID-19."

"Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, GB Utility has progressed its two-step plan to deliver potable water island-wide," added Ms Grant. "Over the next several weeks, residents in numerous areas, including East Sunrise Highway, will see the ongoing installation of new wells."

Besides the drilling of new potable wells, the utility has undertaken repairs to existing ones during this restoration process. "In non-potable areas, we continue to provide a reliable city water service at good pressure for effective hand-washing and sanitising, and all domestic and other uses other than cooking and consumption," Mr Turnquest added.

GB Utility said it is already putting hurricane contingencies in place, such as new back-up generators, an extra booster station and a standby reverse osmosis system.