Us Funding Cut To Who May Cause Problems

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE United States’ decision to withdraw funding from the World Health Organization will have a potential impact locally, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced a halt to WHO funding, accusing the entity of failing in its duty to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bahamas government gets vaccines through the Pan American Health Organization, the regional arm of WHO.

“We get our vaccines through the Pan American Health Organization. There are already challenges with accessing vaccines because of increased cost of shipment and so we will have to see,” Dr Sands said yesterday.

“It is likely the Bahamian government will have to give in cash or kind to continue the same programmes that have been ongoing but we’re committed to getting it done.

“We don’t believe that this is going to last forever and hopefully as the discussions go on between the United States and WHO and so on and so forth this will be resolved. “

This week is the 18th annual Vaccination Week in the Americas. In a press release sent last week, PAHO/WHO experts encouraged countries to maintain vaccinations for diseases such as flu and measles during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Vaccines save lives and must be maintained even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most vulnerables should not suffer the consequences of not getting the vaccines they need,” PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne said recently.