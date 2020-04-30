Us Funding Cut To Who May Cause Problems

By EARYEL BOWLEG
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
THE United States’ decision to withdraw funding from the World Health Organization will have a potential impact locally, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced a halt to WHO funding, accusing the entity of failing in its duty to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bahamas government gets vaccines through the Pan American Health Organization, the regional arm of WHO.
“We get our vaccines through the Pan American Health Organization. There are already challenges with accessing vaccines because of increased cost of shipment and so we will have to see,” Dr Sands said yesterday.
“It is likely the Bahamian government will have to give in cash or kind to continue the same programmes that have been ongoing but we’re committed to getting it done.
“We don’t believe that this is going to last forever and hopefully as the discussions go on between the United States and WHO and so on and so forth this will be resolved. “
This week is the 18th annual Vaccination Week in the Americas. In a press release sent last week, PAHO/WHO experts encouraged countries to maintain vaccinations for diseases such as flu and measles during the COVID-19 epidemic.
“Vaccines save lives and must be maintained even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most vulnerables should not suffer the consequences of not getting the vaccines they need,” PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne said recently.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Here we see a most disgraceful effort by Minnis and Sands to carry water for their Red Chinese masters by insinuating the US is to blame for the problems our country has in obtaining vaccines for diseases like flu and measles.
Why has Sands failed to disclose that the real problem is Red China not paying its fair share of the costs of international organizations like the WHO? In recent years the US has been annually funding the WHO to the tune of about US$500 million compared to the less than US$40 million of annual funding provided by Red China. And the same is true of Red China's failure to pay anywhere near its fair share of the annual operating costs of many other international organizations. Instead, the very decitful and ruthless Xi Jinping communist regime has been busily increasing its influence in these international organizations by corrupt means, essentially 'buying' the support of key officials within these organizations including many key officials on their various committees.
If there's a country to be blamed for The Bahamas not being able to obtain the vaccines it needs, that country is Red China, not the US!
The_Oracle 32 minutes ago
Just another hand out line we stand in. Yet we are so sovereign.
