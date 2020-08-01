25 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there are 25 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The breakdown of new cases for each island was unable to be produced at the time of this report due to Hurricane Isaias.
The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 599 with 492 of those active. There have been 14 deaths and 19 cases are in hospital.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
You would think with the very active ongoing hurricane season along with Florida being the NEW epicenter of the Chinese Virus, the "competent authority" and his "Yes Men" would use their shrivelled-up brains and come to the conclusion that maybe opening our borders up to the U.S isn't a good idea.. Hundreds of D- citizens are cooped up in a hurricane shelter where the Chinese Virus is having its way with them without them even knowing it, and this is only a category 1 storm!
Lord help us all if we have to deal with another Dorian along with the current Category 5 storm thats been terrorising us since 2017, also known as "Minnis"!!!
rawbahamian 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
The main and principal reason this virus is spreading like this is simply because Bahamians ARE NOT following safety protocols right in front of our illustrious police force with immunity because they know they will NOT be made to face the consequences for their bold, brazen sheer stupidity coupled with the fact that if the police actually enforce the law, then the courts give you a tongue lashing and send you back into the streets to carry on as before. It is this loose, party all the time society we dwell in is what's causing this virulent spread of this fatal disease.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID