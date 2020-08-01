25 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there are 25 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of new cases for each island was unable to be produced at the time of this report due to Hurricane Isaias.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 599 with 492 of those active. There have been 14 deaths and 19 cases are in hospital.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.