49 New Cases Of Covid-19 On Sunday

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are 49 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 648, with 541 of those active. There are 22 cases in hospital.

The breakdown of the new cases for each island is as follows:

New Providence 27 cases

Grand Bahama 10 cases

Bimini 8 cases

Cat Cay 2 cases

Moore’s Island 1 cases

Berry Island 1 cases

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.