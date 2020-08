Isaias: All Clear Given For The Entire Bahamas

9.15am: NEMA has given the all clear for the entire Bahamas after the passing of Isaias – but advises caution due to possible severe weather conditions.

• From the Bahamas Department of Meteorology:

ALERT #37 ON TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, SUNDAY 2ND AUGUST 2020, AT 9 AM EDT.

…...ISAIAS CONTINUES TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE BAHAMAS…...

THE ALL CLEAR IS NOW GIVEN FOR THE ISLANDS OF GRAND BAHAMA, BIMINI AND THE BERRY ISLANDS. THEREFORE, HURRICANE WARNING IS DISCONTINUED FOR THOSE ISLANDS. HOWEVER, SEVERE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FROM THE OUTER BANDS OF ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE ISLANDS OF THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS TODAY, AND GUSTY WINDS WILL ALSO BE EXPERIENCED IN GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI TODAY.

AT 8 AM EDT, THE CENTER OF ISAIAS WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 26.5 DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 79.5 DEGREES WEST OR ABOUT 55 MILES NORTH OF ALICE TOWN BIMINI, 50 MILES WEST OF FREEPORT GRAND BAHAMA AND 170 MILES NORTHWEST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

ISAIAS IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHWEST NEAR 8 MPH, AND A GENERAL NORTHWESTWARD MOTION IS EXPECTED TODAY, FOLLOWED BY A NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD MOTION BY TONIGHT. A TURN TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHEAST IS ANTICIPATED ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY WITH AN INCREASE IN FORWARD SPEED. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE MOVING AWAY FROM THE BAHAMAS.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 65 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. LITTLE CHANGE IN STRENGTH IS EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 115 MILES FROM THE CENTER

MARINERS IN THE BAHAMAS SHOULD CLOSELY MONITOR THE MARINE FORECAST ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY.

THIS WOULD BE THE LAST ALERT ON TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY. THE DEPARTMENT WILL CONTINUE TO ISSUE NEWS ITEMS EVERY 6 HOURS ON ISAIAS BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY.

ISSUED BY: JEFFREY SIMMONS