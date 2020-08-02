Pm And Nema Team Assess Damage From Isaias

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted an initial aerial overview to survey the damage and assess the needs of those in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Isaias on Sunday.

Present were Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis; Leader of the Official Opposition Philip Davis; Minister of Works Desmond Bannister; Director of NEMA Captain Stephen Russell; US Charge d’Affaires Kevin O’Reilly and U.S. Coast Guard District 7 Commander Rear Admiral Eric Jones on U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry.

They went over South, Central and North Andros towards Bimini and The Berry Islands but because of prevailing weather conditions in Grand Bahama, the aircraft was unable to make the reconnaissance of that area.

“The view was encouraging. There was minimal damage observed from the aircraft,’ said Captain Russell.

“Vegetation still looks intact. There were pockets of water inland and as expected the water along the coast looked milky white due the storm surge.

“NEMA will coordinate with various ministries and departments to get technical officers into the areas to conduct a detailed Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis of the impacted areas during the week ahead,” he added.

“And where necessary, relief and repair assistance will be provided for citizens and residents, accordingly.”

Once the reports are in from the teams, the public will be apprised of the overall impact and the plan of action to assist those in need, Captain Russell said.

The first alert on Potential Tropical Storm was issued on Tuesday and after further development, it was named Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday and became a hurricane on Friday. It exited The Bahamas as a tropical storm on Sunday. Isaias is the ninth tropical storm and second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.