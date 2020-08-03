31 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Monday

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there are 31 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-two of them are in Grand Bahama and nine are in New Providence.

This brings the total number of cases to 679, with 572 of those active. There have been 14 deaths.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.