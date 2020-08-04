Hardware Retailers Busy Before Isaias

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A major Bahamian hardware retailer said Friday had proven “extremely busy” as persons prepared for Hurricane Isaias landfall.

Brent Burrows, CBS Bahamas (Commonwealth Building Supplies) general manager, told Tribune Business that: “The store was extremely busy on Friday and we had a lot of customers coming in to buy hurricane essentials and stuff like that.

“But everything went well. We didn’t have any damage and all of my staff are okay. I really can’t complain. I know a lot of my friends that aren’t doing any business at all so I can’t complain.”

CBS did not open up for yesterday’s Emancipation Day Holiday despite the government giving hardware retailers permission to be open. Few, if any, hardware stores seemingly opened yesterday as calls to several outlets went unanswered.

Similar happened with food stores, as several food retailers told Tribune Business that the notification allowing them to be open came too late with some expressing discontent with the way in which the changes to the emergency orders are being given.