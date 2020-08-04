Here We Go Again: Minimum Two-Week Lockdown To Try And Halt New Covid Surge

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a strict “two-week minimum” national lockdown beginning tonight to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, a decision he said came based on the advice of health officials.

Near the end of the two-week period, health officials will make an assessment to determine if the lockdown needs to be extended, Dr Minnis said during a national address.

The upcoming period has more restrictions than previous lockdowns, as most of the commercial sector has been ordered shut. For instance, takeaway and curbside dining has been prohibited as well as most of the retail sector, except for hardware stores.

People will be allowed to access grocery stores and water depots during the lockdown, however these businesses will only be open three days a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 5pm—for the general public and on Saturdays from 7am to 1pm for essential workers only. Pharmacies will also be allowed to operate during the specified days, but only from curbside operations or take-away windows; gas stations will be allowed to provide external services only.

The impending lockdown is anticipated to lead to a rush on stores today, with at least one liquor store last night advertising a sale on alcohol and an early morning opening time.

“The purpose of alternating days is based on health guidelines that strongly demonstrate that limiting movement, and having clear days where there is no movement, helps to minimise the spread of COVID 19,” Dr Minnis said.

He said all households should identify one person to be the designated shopper for each of the essential services listed. He added the government’s enforcers will be monitoring shopping and the number of people travelling in vehicles.

“Throughout the country, all businesses and offices will be required to suspend operations, with limited exceptions and to have their staff work remotely, where this is possible,” Dr Minnis added.

Exceptions include commercial banks, which will be permitted to provide service to the public until 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He said accommodation will be made for international banks, trust companies and financial institutions to have a skeleton team in office on the same days.

Construction will be permitted to continue, due to the ongoing hurricane season, Monday through Friday, 7am to 5pm, and on Saturdays 7am to 1pm.

Hardware stores will have limited operations, with them only permitted to provide curbside services on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7am to 5pm.

“There will be no curbside and takeaway dining or retail, other than as mentioned for hardware stores,” Dr Minnis stressed.

Private medical facilities will be permitted to provide emergency medical care and immunisation services only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All routine medical services are to be suspended, Dr Minnis said.

Home healthcare workers certified by the Ministry of Health will be permitted to carry out their services, however.

Among other exceptions to the lockdown, essential commercial ports will be allowed to continue their respective services and caretakers will be permitted to maintain crops and animals.

While in person church services have been suspended, the religious community can still host livestream events “with no more than 10 people at the facility, to accommodate virtual services,” he said.

Funerals will be allowed, however they are still only permitted at the graveside with no more than five attendees, excluding the officiant and mortuary staff.

Dr Minnis said outdoor exercise will also be allowed in a person’s immediate neighbourhood from 6am to 9am.

There is no change in the travel policy as outlined in the most recent emergency powers order.

Dr Minnis delivered the sombre national address on Emancipation Day, hours after health officials briefed his government and members of the official opposition at Cabinet.

At times he sought to strike a hopeful tone, while acknowledging that COVID-19 fatigue had set in for many.

“We enter this lockdown together as one people, as a Bahamian community united in love and a shared desire to fight this deadly virus together until the battle is over,” he said.

“I know that a lockdown like this is the last thing we wanted as a country. I know the nation is hurting; that our economy is in a terrible state; that many businesspeople are struggling; that many workers are now unemployed; that families are scared; that many of us are

afraid of catching the virus.

“I offer deep condolences to all those who have lost loved ones because of COVID-19. We are also praying for all of those ill in hospital or at home. Let me say to you as your prime minister and as someone who long ago took a solemn medical oath to save lives: I will and I must do all that is right and necessary to protect your life and those of your loved ones, neighbours and fellow citizens.

“We are taking the required and necessary measures to comprehensively battle COVID-19. I promise you, we can and we will rebuild our economy and our society. But what we cannot do is bring people back to life.

“So our first and foremost priority will always be to protect the lives of Bahamians and residents.”

He stressed that things will get better and a return to normal will one day occur, once there is a vaccine.

“Once we have reduced community spread, we can reopen parts of our economy again,” he said.

He also sought to rally a spirit of nationalism, casting residents “as partners” with the government in the fight against the virus, adding that the more disciplined people are during this lockdown, the sooner some measures can be eased.

He also said “2020 has not been the year any of us imagined,” adding, “I know many

of your plans have been halted. Many of your dreams paused.

“It is difficult not having our routines. It is difficult not seeing our friends, families and loved ones in the close ways we used to before the virus.

“Pandemic fatigue is setting in. Many are tired of restrictions; tired of separation. I

understand your frustrations. I too would like to be back to better times. However, we must not let that frustration lead us to slacken our behavior or resolve. COVID-19 kills. COVID-19 leaves some survivors so damaged that their lifespans may be shortened.”

Dr Minnis also said food distribution will continue through the National Food Distribution Task Force on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, depending on the zone.

The task force is currently assisting more than 27,000 households throughout the country. Approximately 108,000 people are receiving food—the scale of which is “unprecedented for our country,” he said.

An assessment will be made of Grand Bahama nearing the end of its previous two week lockdown to determine if an extension is necessary for that island.

That island’s lockdown is set to expire on August 7 at 5am.