36 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Wednesday

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 30 on New Providence and six on Grand Bahama. New Providence has overtaken Grand Bahama as the island with the most cases of the virus, with 342 while Grand Bahama has 336 cases. The overall number of cases is 751.

The number of hospitalised cases declined by four for a total of 18. There are now 644 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The number of recovered cases has remained static at 91. That figure has not increased since July 13.

Healthy officials have yet to confirm how many health professionals are in isolation because of COVID-19. At the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 more than 200 health professionals were in quarantine.

Asked about the current figure, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said the figure is a “moving target” and that officials keep adding and subtracting from the total.

The country began a national lockdown to curb cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday night.