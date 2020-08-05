36 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Wednesday

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
The Bahamas recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 30 on New Providence and six on Grand Bahama. New Providence has overtaken Grand Bahama as the island with the most cases of the virus, with 342 while Grand Bahama has 336 cases. The overall number of cases is 751.
The number of hospitalised cases declined by four for a total of 18. There are now 644 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The number of recovered cases has remained static at 91. That figure has not increased since July 13.
Healthy officials have yet to confirm how many health professionals are in isolation because of COVID-19. At the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 more than 200 health professionals were in quarantine.
Asked about the current figure, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said the figure is a “moving target” and that officials keep adding and subtracting from the total.
The country began a national lockdown to curb cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday night.
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Why is Abaco, still sitting at but a positive count 1?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
"Asked about the current figure, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said the figure is a “moving target” and that officials keep adding and subtracting from the total."
I like Dr Brennan, this is not a statement aimed at him, but why do reporters accept nonsense answers? All reports are created at a specific point in time. All reports for anything, example the number of candies in the jar or the money in the treasury. If you produced the report 30 mins later the data might change. At 8AM this morning there was a specific identifiable finite number of infected health professionals, immigration officers, police officers and defence force officers. At 8PM tonight that number could be different. What was the count at the time the report was produced, simple. "Moving target, adding, subtracting" is not relevant. The bank dont tell you we cant tell you how much money in your bank account its a moving target,we keep adding and subtracting yuh see.
Amused 1 hour, 1 minute ago
More bs as usual
TalRussell 1 hour ago
The Colony's central authority is so bad at tracing Covid-19 contacts that it doesn't even attempt to lie to deny the fact that it's all but non-existent. So rare a mention that few Out Islanders have ever heard about anyone experiencing such a thing on any of their islands and cays.
