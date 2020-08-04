Johnson’S Warning On Work Permits

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AMID economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson said the government will not be issuing any new work permits, except under “urgent circumstances”.

Mr Johnson yesterday reiterated the government’s long-standing policy that qualified Bahamians who are available to do the work will be given first priority for any new job opportunities.

“We’re working, and I’ve spoken to the director of labour and the minister and we’re to work closely with them to ensure as the Immigration Act says that where there is not the expertise you bring persons in but where they are qualified, Bahamians – they get first chance,” he said.

“As I said earlier, we will only entertain new applications in urgent circumstances, but we encourage every employer, persons who want to employ persons, to ensure that those persons are in their country of origin.”

As it relates to work permit renewals, he said: “For renewals, we go through the process to see if there are any available Bahamians and we know in many cases, persons who have been laid off well if they could sustain themselves… but when that that contract of employment has come to an end we encourage the employers and we encourage employees to return to their country of origin.”

His comments came as COVID-19 cases continue to mount, with Mr Johnson revealing that some 30 immigration officers have tested positive for virus.

“We have no less than 30,” he told reporters when asked about the COVID-19 status of those workers. However, the minster refrained from providing further details into the cases but warned people to take the threat seriously.

“Listen. You have frontline workers, you have police officers, you have nurses, this thing is dangerous. I’m not going to speak to the figures. But to the extent that you have to come out and put on these masks and be about, your life is at risk.

“This is not a joke and and why I’m so impassioned. How you know I wasn’t shell shocked when of the strongest of my father’s children went down. This is no game so we must listen to the medical experts who at themselves (are) trying their best in these difficult times.”

The minister was speaking about the death of his sister, Kim Johnson Rolle, who died from the illness back in April—the country’s first COVID-19 death.

“I’ve lost a sister so when you talk about in terms of cost, you’re talking about someone being dead,” he said. “That’s the ultimate cost that we’re having to pay in this and when people are irresponsible. And so, I want persons to take this very seriously.”

Mr Johnson also singled out opposition leader Phillip “Brave” Davis, warning him to act more responsibly.

The opposition party has heavily criticised the Minnis administration’s COVID-19 response since the start of the pandemic, often referencing its policies as being not “well thought out.”

Yesterday, Mr Johnson said this: “I want to say something for my cousin from Cat Island, Mr Davis. That he must be much more responsible. When I see the recklessness being demonstrated by the leader of opposition, it reminds of just prior to the election when they put up billboards (about the murder count).

“COVID-19 is nothing to play with. It’s not that I’m saying that you must do away with the freedom of expression, conscience and all those different things, there’s away that you can be legitimately responsible, this about the lives of Bahamians. It’s not trifling.

“And if he wants something to do, let him consider how Cat Island has suffered over the years.”